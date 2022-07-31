Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Capitola, CA
(Ben Guernsey)
In the market for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Manager, Budget and Financial Reporting at Cabrillo College
  2. Sr. Systems Administrator at Bay Federal Credit Union
  3. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  4. Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Student Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
  6. Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
  7. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  8. Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  9. Retail Concierge/Barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee
  10. Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent) at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc

Santa Cruz County Job Board

