Member Services Representative

POSITION SUMMARY: Proactively work with members to process their financial transactions, provide accurate information and appropriately communicate product and service benefits and features in order to cross-sell. Perform a variety of duties supporting Branch Operations while adhering to the Credit Union’s policies, guidelines and procedures.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following; other duties may be assigned:
- Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community.
- Accurately process and audit financial transactions including deposits, withdrawals, transfers, payments and general ledger entries while maintaining a cash drawer.
- Maintain accurate cash counts in accordance with Bay Federal’s cash balancing standards.
- Issue and provide Credit Union products/services including, but not limited to, money orders, cashier checks, cash advances and wire transfers.
- Update and maintain proper member account information. Includes preparing member request forms to be updated in the Core system.
- Effectively present features and benefits of Bay Federal’s products/services to cross-sell them to our members.
- Keep the Branch Management team informed in a timely manner of all operations, member service and product related concerns. Make suggestions, where appropriate, for product and service improvements.
- Identify, investigate and respond to member concerns in a timely manner by interacting with various related departments.
- Participate in team and other meetings for the purpose of training, discussion and process improvement.
QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
LANGUAGE SKILLS:
- Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.
- Ability to complete credit union forms accurately and completely.
- Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.
MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:
- Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.
- Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.
PHYSICAL SKILLS:
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.
- The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.
- Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as copy machine and telephone.
- The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.
- Corrected vision in normal range.
EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:
- High school diploma or equivalent is required.
- Minimum of six months of experience performing cash handling and member/customer service activities.
- Successful sales experience and/or training is preferred.
- Demonstrated ability to use PC to perform work tasks. Experience using Microsoft Office software, Internet and Intranet preferred.
CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENT:
- Must complete Bay Federal Credit Union Orientation and Teller School requirements.
- Must complete the Member Service Representative Certification Program within 90 days of hire at an 85% proficiency or higher as a condition for continued employment.
