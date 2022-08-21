10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College
- Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
- PMO Project Manager III at Central California Alliance for Health
- Environmental Health Specialist Trainee at The County of Santa Cruz
- Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Cook at Housing Matters
- Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Empowered Aging Program Coordinator at The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com