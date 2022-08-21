Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, CA
(Isaac Ordaz)
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
  2. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College
  3. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  5. PMO Project Manager III at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Environmental Health Specialist Trainee at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  8. Cook at Housing Matters
  9. Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  10. Empowered Aging Program Coordinator at The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

