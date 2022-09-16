Bus Operator (Driver)

JOB SUMMARY: Love Driving? Have a good driving record and great customer service skills? Santa Cruz METRO is currently recruiting for Bus Drivers (Bus Operators) to join our team! Santa Cruz Metro will pay for your training and provide assistance in obtaining Class B license.

Santa Cruz Metro is offering a Hiring bonus of up to $4,000:



$500 after training

$1,500 after probation

$2,000 one year after probation (approx. 2080 hours worked)

ABOUT US: At Santa Cruz METRO, we care about moving people. We strive to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce. Many of our employees have worked for us for more than 20 years and come from diverse, cultural and professional backgrounds. METRO promotes high performance, diversity and equal employment opportunities. At METRO, you will enjoy a competitive salary, CALPERS pension, a robust health/dental/vision benefit program, public service loan forgiveness program, 457 plans, career development, free bus passes, and longevity pay.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: In this role, a bus driver:



Operates transit buses and related equipment including passenger lifts

Transports passengers

Collects fare

Operates ticket and pass validation equipment

Performs ridership surveys

Operates mobile radio unit

Coordinates passenger transfers

Reports operations delays

Prepares accident and incident reports

Compiles with Santa Cruz Metro’s safe driving program

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Ability to safely operate METRO buses, perform simple math calculations, basic skills in time calculation and map reading, ability to deal courteously and effectively with the public

Understand the special needs of elderly customers and those with disabilities, and interact with them in a tactful manner

Handle difficult and emergency situations calmly

Read, speak and write English clearly

Possession of a safe driving record, a current motor vehicle license and ability to obtain a California Class B driver’s permit prior to appointment

All new Santa Cruz METRO employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

SALARY: $24.58- $34.22 per hour. Starting wage: $24.58 per hour. After one year, $26.14 per hour. 5% yearly raise for 6 years.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please find a complete job description and submit an online application here. Apply before October 16th, 2022

Questions? Call 831-420-2542.