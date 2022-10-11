Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Human Resources

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 10/26/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Confidential - Human Resources Coordinator position performs varied, complex, and responsible lead level duties in support of assigned human resources functions and recruitment services; serves as an information resource to District managers, staff and faculty on the interpretation and application of Human Resources policies, procedures and applicable labor contract provisions; audits and ensures compliance with all applicable provisions in processing employment transactions; assists in recruitment processes; provides support to EEO initiatives, and performs related duties as assigned. This position will be a key player in driving recruitment work for administrative recruitments and assisting the Human Resources Technician and Human Resources Specialists in their work.

The term “confidential” refers to an employee who is required to develop or present management positions with respect to employer-employee relations or whose duties normally require access to confidential information that is used to contribute significantly to the development of management positions as communicated in Government Code Section 3540.1.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a confidential - designated staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides professional advice and guidance to administrators, managers, employees, bargaining unit representatives, applicants and the public on District human resources policies and procedures and the interpretation and application of Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, collective bargaining agreements, as well as state and federal laws governing human resources management.

Participates in and provides lead level support for recruitment, testing and selection processes; ensures recruitment and selection processes meet deadlines and comply with applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and guidelines; works with hiring managers as required to develop recruitment timelines and advertising venues; attend weekly recruitment meeting; makes determinations on whether applicants meet established minimum qualifications.

Coordinates pre- and post-job-offer processes for new hires; reviews education and work experience and determines salary step placements in accordance with provisions of policy and CBAs; works with hiring managers to formulate and make job offers to successful candidates; responds to applicant and candidate questions, concerns and/or complaints; maintains the confidentiality of all recruitment and selection materials.

Coordinates the on-boarding process; prepares and processes new hire paperwork through NEOED; coordinates and conducts new-hire orientations; explains and answers employee questions regarding salary and step placement, work schedules, time-off benefits and leave provisions, professional development and other contract provisions; creates personnel files and records and initiates creation of CalPERS and CalSTRS accounts.

Orders and arranges for all advertising of external job announcements; represents the District at job fairs. Works with Human Resources Analyst to identify advertising and job fair opportunities.

Provides backup and/or assistance to Human Resources Specialists, compliance managers, and other staff during peak application and hiring periods for, including but not limited to, new hire orientations, administering and tracking employee required training compliance, minimum qualification reviews, short-term hires and volunteer paperwork.

Participates in EEO/diversity initiatives such as EEO Representative for hiring committees and compliance and training activities as requested.

Develops recommendations to improve department processes and procedures, including Human Resources related Administrative Procedures and Board Policies.

Monitors and stays current on developments in human resources management and legal/regulatory compliance issues potentially impacting District human resources policies, procedures and activities.

Provides support in the District’s collective bargaining process; provides technical input on contract language; conducts surveys for use in negotiations.

OTHER DUTIES:



Manages department email as needed.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an associate degree program with college level coursework in human resources or a related field AND AT LEAST three (3) years of journey-level technical or administrative experience in human resources or payroll administration; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

Additional experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis up to two years.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Principles, practices and techniques of human resources management particularly involving recruitment and selection, benefits administration, training and development, and Equal Employment Opportunity.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

General principles and practices of employee and labor relations including contract administration.

General principles, practices and techniques of customer service and community outreach.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title 5 and other federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations governing human resources management.

Principles and practices of sound business communication including proper English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Operations, uses and functionalities of applicant tracking systems like NEOED and other standard human resources systems software.

Skills and Abilities to:



Analyze a variety of recruitment related problems and consult effectively with administrators and managers to develop solutions.

Utilize human resources information systems and query tools to extract data.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of information and work products.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply District human resource policies and procedures, labor contract provisions and applicable provisions of the California Education Code and other legal requirements with considerable independence.

Participate in conducting recruitment and selection processes for administrative and other positions.

Review candidates’ minimum qualifications and develop accurate findings.

Represent the District and department effectively with other departments, applicants and search and screening committees.

Compose clear, concise and comprehensive analyses, correspondence, reports, presentations and other written materials from brief instructions.

Establish priorities and work effectively and independently with many conflicting demands on time.

Prepare and present periodic orientation and training sessions as directed.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.



LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $5,378 to $6,226 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_x6Kmmw1wEzRGVvGvl11NPhrlSPMeTr5/view is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Confidential-designated employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis.

Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits https://www.cabrillo.edu/human-resources/benefits/ on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Please include all of the following in your application:



Complete the Application and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable) and displaying any degrees conferred. Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense for more information.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed here.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.