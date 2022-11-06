Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Davenport Beach, CA
(Joseph Barrientos)
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Software Developer IV/Architect - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Facilities Groundskeeper at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  4. Health Services Officer at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Student Housing, Frontline Advisor at UC Santa Cruz
  6. Loan Servicing Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
  7. Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
  8. Senior Payer Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health
  9. College Programs Coordinator, Oakes College at UC Santa Cruz
  10. Senior Financial Analyst at Bay Federal Credit Union

Santa Cruz County Job Board

