10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health
- Purchasing Specialist at Cabrillo College
- Dining Operations Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
- Card Services Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Dining Administrative Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
- Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School
