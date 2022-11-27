Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Purchasing Specialist at Cabrillo College
  3. Dining Operations Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Card Services Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  6. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  7. Dining Administrative Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  8. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  9. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
  10. Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

