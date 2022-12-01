Banquet and Events Operations Manager

Your Role: Logistics, oversite and execution of all contracted banquets, liquor bar and events. Event types include group picnics (Beach Parties), grad events, school dances, conferences, banquets, trade shows, attraction rentals, in-house catering, etc.

You are the liaison between sales department, chef/kitchen manager and event management team to ensure that clients’ expectations are met.

Lead, motivate and coordinate the Events Team to provide clients with first-class event experiences.

Work with Facilities Team to ensure the quality and maintenance of the event facilities and equipment is ready for ‘the show”.

Ongoing preparation for upcoming events and forecasting staffing requirements.

Training and Experience needed: Three years+ of experience managing staff, planning large group events which include Banquets, Conferences, Receptions, and unique and special events, such as promotions and concerts.

Benefits: Starting compensation up to $82k, eligible for leadership bonus, matching 401k, and 25 days Paid Time Off, just to name a few.

Who are we? The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is recognized as the best seaside park in the world. Our vibrant, bustling amusement park is renowned for its great rides, remarkable history, spectacular beach setting, and friendly attitude. The Boardwalk has been operating since 1907, and it hasn’t missed a beat!

Come join our winning team. We want talented people just like you!

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.