10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Project Analyst and Home Loan Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
- California Children’s Services Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Information Security Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
- Senior Sales Associate, Bay Tree Campus Store at UC Santa Cruz
- Grants and Contract Analyst at Encompass Community Services
- Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Water Quality and Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com