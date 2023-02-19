Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, California
(Wonderlane / Unsplash)
Share

On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Project Analyst and Home Loan Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  2. California Children’s Services Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Information Security Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
  5. Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
  6. Senior Sales Associate, Bay Tree Campus Store at UC Santa Cruz
  7. Grants and Contract Analyst at Encompass Community Services
  8. Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  9. Water Quality and Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  10. Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs