Substitute Community Safety Officer

Position is on an ‘as needed’ basis offering 4 and 8 hour shifts between the hours of 7pm - 3am. The unit operates 7 days per week and shifts can be available on any day of the week.

This position requires passing a pre-employment criminal history background check. Selected candidates cannot begin work until passing their background check. Please note: Time required to complete this process may vary and can be lengthy.

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 03-23-2023

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) division at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services and facilities, employee housing, capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store and business analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children, and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduates and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families

More information can be found here: housing.ucsc.edu safety

Under the supervision of the Community Safety Officer Supervisor, the Substitute Community Safety Officer is responsible for providing residential safety and security services for the Community Safety Program, which operates seven (7) nights a week, 365 nights a year from 7:00 pm through 3: 00 am. In addition, the incumbent will serve as a liaison with Fire, Police and Dispatch; respond to student concerns; and provide documentation regarding all community interactions.

This is a non-scheduled provisional position with no guaranteed hours. Incumbents are offered work as shifts become available or per department need.

Budgeted Salary: $24.05/hr

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: This position is not eligible benefits

Schedule Information:



Part-time, Variable

Percentage of Time: 10%

Days of the Week: Days of the week will vary

Shift Includes: Evenings, Nights, Swing Shift and Weekends

Employee Classification: This is a Limited appointment

Job End Date: 6-30-2024, with the possibility of extension

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: SX - Service

Job Code Classification: 005328 (PROCTOR)

Travel: Never or Rarely

70% - Community Patrols



Provide nightly foot patrols throughout the assigned residential community

Complete nightly lockup

Maintain the security of assigned keys

Respond as directed by Dispatch to radio calls

Provide assistance and support to residents as needed

Identify and mitigate any unsafe condition or health risks encountered

The Substitute Community Safety Officer will contact a Community Safety Officer for direction on all non-routine occurrences.

15% - Reporting



Responsible for logging and reporting community observances regarding student events, gatherings and unusual happenings.

Provide written documentation of all policy violations, community/resident interactions, incidents, radio calls, emergencies, occurrences, and observations, which occur during the work shift as per departmental procedures.

10% - Emergency Preparedness



Must be familiar with and ready to enact the campus Student Services Disaster Operations Committee (SSDOC) procedures.

Provide first aid, CPR or AED services as needed.

Manage evacuations of buildings and communities and be able to extinguish small fires as needed.

Must be familiar with Community Emergency Responder Team (CERT) practices and procedures and be ready to respond in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The incumbent will stay current with training in CPR/first aid/AED, CERT, and the campus and divisional emergency plans.

5% - Other Duties



Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned in support of Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services and the University.

Required

Customer service experience sufficient to interact in a positive and professional manner with all levels of personnel within the organization.

Strong interpersonal skills sufficient to connect with people in a respectful, supportive, yet authoritative manner with people from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds.

Excellent writing skills sufficient to draft clear and concise correspondence, reports and procedures.

Strong communication skills sufficient to listen, mediate, negotiate, and promote open dialog.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills sufficient to analyze problems in the field, develop, and implement innovative and creative solutions, which adhere to campus policies and procedures.

Knowledge of and familiarity with safety and security industry standards and practices.

Demonstrated ability to utilize various desktop computer applications, create documents and send emails.

Ability to comprehend and effectively explain a wide variety of complex and detailed policies and procedures.

Ability to exercise judgment and discretion in sensitive and/or confidential personnel matters.

Ability to calm and de-escalate tense and charged situations and avoid violence or continuation of hostilities.

Ability to work well independently as well as part of a team.

Preferred

Experience with security patrols, POST, Neighborhood Watch, or some other security-related trainings or experience.

Experience providing safety and security to a similar residential communities.

Ability to use two-way radios in a professional environment, and with Emergency Dispatchers.



Selected candidates will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California.

Must possess CPR/First Aid/AED certification or have the ability to obtain it within 60-calendar days of hire.

Ability to walk multiple nightly rounds on uneven surfaces and repeatedly climb stairs.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends. Ability to appropriately safeguard assigned keys and maintain entryway security of buildings with access control systems.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

View full job description and access on-line application here.

To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site; https://jobs.ucsc.edu. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922. UC Santa Cruz is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

