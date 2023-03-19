Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, California
(Alfred Leung)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Health Services Manager at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  2. Graphic Designer and Web Strategist at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Associate Director for Operations and Development at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
  4. Marketing Program Specialist (Instructor) at Digital Nest
  5. Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  6. Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  7. Clerical Supervisor I at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Landscape Technician at Ecological Concerns Incorporated
  9. Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
  10. Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance For Health

