10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Health Services Manager at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Graphic Designer and Web Strategist at UC Santa Cruz
- Associate Director for Operations and Development at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
- Marketing Program Specialist (Instructor) at Digital Nest
- Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Clerical Supervisor I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Landscape Technician at Ecological Concerns Incorporated
- Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
- Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance For Health
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Working in Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz