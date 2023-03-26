Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
  2. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
  3. Student Life Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
  5. Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio
  6. Head Cook at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz Metro
  8. Provider Data Configuration Analyst IV at Central California Alliance For Health
  9. Water Quality and Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  10. Computer Applications/Business Technologies - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College

Working in Santa Cruz

