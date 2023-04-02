10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Operations Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency Inc.
- Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
- Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Facilities Coordinator at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Conference Services Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
- Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care
- Dough Maker at Pacific Cookie Company
Working in Santa Cruz
