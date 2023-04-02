Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Joseph Sintum
(Joseph Sintum)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Operations Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  2. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency Inc.
  3. Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
  5. Facilities Coordinator at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  8. Conference Services Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care
  10. Dough Maker at Pacific Cookie Company

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

