10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Sr. Water Distribution Operator at Soquel Creek Water District
- Facilities Senior Building Maintenance Worker at UC Santa Cruz
- Arts Education Manager at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Associate Director for Operations and Development at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
- Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
- Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Working in Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz