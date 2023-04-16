Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Capitola Village
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Sr. Water Distribution Operator at Soquel Creek Water District
  2. Facilities Senior Building Maintenance Worker at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Arts Education Manager at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  4. Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
  5. Associate Director for Operations and Development at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
  6. Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
  7. Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  8. Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  9. Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  10. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

