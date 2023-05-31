Director of Facilities

Location: Scotts Valley

Job ID: 53588

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

* Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

* UC Retirement Plans

* Group Term Life Insurance

* Legal Insurance

* Pet Insurance

* Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

* Meal Allowance

* Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training. The supervisor of this position can clarify how this policy applies to the selected candidate(s) upon selection for a job offer.

HOW TO APPLY

For full consideration, applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for a job opening. For guidance related to the application process or if you are experiencing difficulties when applying, please review the Applicant Resources on our Talent Acquisition website.

How to Apply

Troubleshooting

Tips for Applicants

FAQ’s

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link.

The IRD for this job is: 06-06-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link .

The IRD for this job is: 06-13-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC). CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. The Facilities unit of CHES provides comprehensive facilities support to approximately 9,000 student residents in ten colleges and six associated residential communities, as well as seven Dining facilities. The mission of the Facilities unit is to plan for, develop and maintain a comfortable and safe physical environment for residents, and cost effectively maintain Housing and Dining facilities

More information can be found at: https://housing.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction of the Executive Director of Housing Services, the Facilities Director provides leadership, strategic input, analysis, and program direction as it relates to departmental business operations, facilities, personnel, and customer service standards. The Director is responsible for the coordination, planning, asset management and maintenance of all CHES facilities including: campus housing and dining facilities, student fee-funded facilities, and Early Education Services program facilities.

The Facilities Director is responsible for providing leadership for the department, including budget management, personnel administration, and labor relations. The Director is also responsible for short and long range planning of facility and equipment maintenance needs, oversight of maintenance, repairs, and renovation contracts. The Director must establish priorities, formulate and interpret management policies, provide leadership to staff in improving services to meet ongoing environmental and institutional needs, and coordinate maintenance operations with other campus units. The Facilities Director has oversight responsibility for the customer work request system, access services, and associated business management functions. This position manages 43 full time employees and a budget of $10.2 million, including responsibility for monitoring and coordinating groundskeeping, custodial, and campus utility services for all of CHES facilities and grounds. The CHES physical plant includes 191 buildings with a combined total of 1.9 million gsf. The position works collaboratively across numerous on and off campus service providers including Physical Plant, Physical Planning & Construction, Environmental Health & Safety, the Santa Cruz Fire Department, and other agencies that provide services or institutional compliance functions for CHES facilities.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $127,400 - $145,000 / annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: Scotts Valley, Module F, 2

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: FAC MGR 2 (000391)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

50% - Facilities Operations Leadership

Oversees the Facilities Management team, including the Operations Manager, the Trades & Projects Coordinator, three Zone Facilities Asset Coordinators and an Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include hiring, performance management and assessment, and goal setting. Lead team to excellence by example.

Support and facilitate staff development through training programs, coaching and proactive performance management.

Collaborate with Staff Human Resources Labor Relations and CHES HR Director on issues related to unit’s represented employees and Professional and Support Staff.

Provides leadership for all CHES Housing, Dining and fee-funded student facilities maintenance operations including development of structure, processes, procedures and budgetary oversight. Ensure compliance with University standards for operations and develop operations that are aligned with the standards of the facilities profession (APPA, ACUHO-I, NACUBO, NACUFS, etc.) Ensure compliance with applicable Federal, State and local regulations and campus policies.

Oversee work of CHES trades staff and interface and coordinate trade support from other campus service units. Oversight includes support of all Dining facilities, including selection, installation and maintenance of both gas and electric appliances, maintenance and testing of kitchen fire suppression hoods and maintenance of refrigeration systems. Collaborates with College Administrative Officers and unit managers, in oversight of recharge services provided by UCSC Physical Plant Custodial and Grounds departments.

Coordinate and collaborate with other units, both internal and external to CHES, to ensure optimal service delivery. Coordinate maintenance activities with a number of groups outside of Facilities, including proactive coordination and communication with the CHES Senior Managers, Physical Planning & Construction, Physical Plant, Environmental Health & Safety, and other campus units.

Provide leadership to ensure efficient operation of purchasing/contracts, stores, inventory management, computerized maintenance management system, recycling, safety, training, and energy conservation.

Develop, interpret, revise and implement procedures, and guidelines. Participate in UC Santa Cruz and UC-wide committees and teams. Lead staff in introducing new and innovative services and modifying/improving existing policies to meet the changing environment.

Serves as a member of the CHES critical response team for campus emergencies.

30% - Facility Renovation and Improvement

Conduct research and analysis of the deferred maintenance needs for all Housing and Dining facilities. Submit project proposals for the CHES Major Maintenance Integrated Cycle Major Capital Renewal projects and annual Special Allocation Major Maintenance program projects. Working with the Director of Capital Planning & Construction, provide leadership in the integration and scheduling of Major Maintenance and Renewal projects with capital renewal projects.

Manage a $1M annual Major Maintenance Regular Allocation budget that addresses major unplanned repairs and ongoing furnishing and fixture replacement in all facilities.

15% - Facility Asset Management and Sustainability

Work collaboratively with CHES units and other university operations as the steward for the maintenance of all CHES facility assets. Coordinate with CHES staff to ensure that all facilities are well maintained according to defined standards, and that long-range plans are in place to ensure that facilities are refurbished on a cyclical basis. Develop and administers a comprehensive Planned/Preventive Maintenance program and associated $1.2M annual budget for all Dining and residential buildings. Develop guidelines for inspections. Develop and implements professional standards and processes and will measure performance against these standards as part of a quality control program.

Lead Facilities in ensuring compliance with UC Office of the President (UCOP) and UCSC sustainability policies and Long-Range Development Plan Environmental Impact Report requirements in all operations and renewal projects. Provide analyses and recommendations to CHES senior management regarding sustainability initiatives.

Lead Facilities staff, in collaboration with Physical Plant and CHES Residential Life Staff, in creation of educational materials and promotion of resource conservation, waste reduction, and other sustainability practices.

Develop and implement an overall Facilities Maintenance Plan that addresses all aspects of asset management and maintenance of facilities, and regularly update the Plan.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Participate in organization-wide CHES planning and assessment, and perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated experience in large scale facilities maintenance operations, including management of programs, staffing, facilities, administration, operations and budget oversight.

Substantial experience in managing an operation with a significant number of personnel including leading teams through goal setting processes, performance management and training and development opportunities.

Substantial experience in planning, developing and managing substantial dollar budgets for a multi-functional organization.

General knowledge of structural, mechanical, electrical and building trade skills, as well as general knowledge of applicable California building codes and regulations.

Knowledge of building systems (mechanical, electrical, HVAC, refrigeration, utilities, etc.) and energy conservation and recycling programs.

Leadership skills to direct, guide, mentor and motivate others to meet unit, organization, division and campus goals.

The ability to clearly convey concepts and instruction, and the ability to engage in effective communication with individuals and groups.

Demonstrated computer skills with the ability to use campus and departmental on-line systems

Knowledge of financial principles related to accounting and budget preparation. Financial expertise in evaluating viability of maintenance project proposals and proven record of successfully implementing proposals.

Ability to develop a maintenance operation plans and supporting procedures through consultation, consensus building, problem resolution and leadership.

The ability to understand the business and / or cultural climate; to exercise good judgment and diplomacy as individual situations warrant.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a diverse group of people.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in a college, university or other residential environment.

Knowledge of campus and UCOP sustainability policies, and practices and of technologies employed in sustainable facility operations and renovation.

Knowledge of LEED “green building” standards.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

This position is located on the main UCSC campus and may be considered for partial remote work (subject to the terms of a telecommuting agreement). While telecommuting/remote working, the employee is responsible for ensuring a worksite environment suitable for accomplishing their job duties during scheduled hours of work and, if applicable, arranging for dependent care just as they would if they were working in person at a UCSC worksite.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.