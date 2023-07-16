10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Head of School at Gateway School
- Lift Line - Commercial Driver at Community Bridges
- Dining Senior Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.
- HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist at Soquel Creek Water District
- Senior Financial Analytics Consultant (Remote) at Central California Alliance for Health
- Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
- Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Mental Health Client Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Working in Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz