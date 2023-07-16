Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Natural Bridges State Beach
(Robert Gourley)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Head of School at Gateway School
  2. Lift Line - Commercial Driver at Community Bridges
  3. Dining Senior Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.
  5. HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist at Soquel Creek Water District
  7. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant (Remote) at Central California Alliance for Health
  8. Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
  9. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  10. Mental Health Client Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz

