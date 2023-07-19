Provider Relations Representative (Santa Cruz County)

Location: Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Provider Relations Representative in the Provider Services Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Provider Relations Supervisor, you will:

Research, analyze, and coordinate the resolution of complex provider payment concerns and assists with the resolution of provider issues and grievances

Engage in and facilitate provider recruitment, contracting, communication and relationships in support of strategic organizational objectives

Respond to providers’ educational needs by planning and conducting ongoing provider training and workshops

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Provider Relations team recruits, educates, advocates and supports the Alliance provider network. They are the “Face of the Alliance” and build and maintain strong relationships with providers.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

You understand why being face-to-face with providers is important and you are excited to travel within Santa Cruz County to be the face of the Alliance for providers

You have a background in healthcare and are experienced in working with physicians, other clinicians and front and back office medical staff

You seek to understand the root-cause of problems and work diligently to resolve them, not stopping or passing the buck to someone else along the way

You use good judgement, tact and diplomacy when interacting with providers and other stakeholders, especially when managing delicate or sensitive issues

You take ownership of your work and actively prioritize tasks with competing deadlines, keeping up with timely communication to providers

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

The principles and practices of customer service Windows based PC system and Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint Operating general office equipment, such as personal computer, laptop, telephone, printer, fax machine, and photocopy machine



Ability to:

Design and produce reports from a data-base reporting tool Conduct research, gather information, analyze data and prepare recommendations and reports Proofread and audit data for accuracy Develop and implement effective provider recruitment strategies Develop and prepare educational materials and conduct provider orientations and trainings Apply sales and marketing skills when working with provider networks Design work plans and organize work to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Public Relations, Health Care or a related field Two years of experience in a health care, customer service, marketing or public relations environment [two (2) years of additional experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree]; or an equivalent combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge, skills and abilities may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process

Scotts Valley pay range

$64,660—$103,459 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.