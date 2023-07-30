Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Dining Senior Storekeeper at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Risk Adjustment Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Head of School at Gateway School
  4. Elderday Adult Day Health Care - Medical Director at Community Bridges
  5. Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Sales Associate at Sockshop & Shoe Co.
  7. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  8. Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
  9. Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
  10. Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required) at Ecology Action

