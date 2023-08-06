Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Directing Attorney at Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
  2. Guest Experience Associate at 1440 Multiversity
  3. Medical Care Service Worker at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Meals/Interoffice Mail Driver at Community Bridges
  5. Member Services Representative (Teller) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Sales Associate at Sockshop & Shoe Co.
  7. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  8. Dining University Center Chef at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
  10. Risk Adjustment Director at Central California Alliance for Health

