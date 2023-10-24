The Triple P Program Manager oversees the countywide implementation and evaluation of the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) for families with children and youth ages 0-16 in Santa Cruz County. This position works closely with other First 5 Santa Cruz County team members and contracted partners to ensure there is clear, consistent, and supportive communication and coordination of roles and activities.

This position requires strong program planning, project management, technical, and interpersonal communication skills, including excellent written and oral communication skills in both English and Spanish.

The ideal candidate will excel in building rapport with families, agency partners, and co-workers and be adept at problem-solving in various types of situations.

This position requires that the individual be available to work flexible hours, including occasional evenings and weekends

Visit https://www.first5scc.org/employment to see the full job description and application instructions.