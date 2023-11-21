Morning Lookout: Height petition, Faultline brewing changes and Atre murder case

Hi, folks. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 21. I’m Tamsin McMahon, Lookout’s managing editor, filling in for Will McCahill, who is off this week embracing his inner turkey. Santa Cruz County is in for a mostly sunny day with highs in the 70s.

If you're anything like me your time is limited by last-minute grocery runs and Thanksgiving meal preparations.

Christopher Neely has the scoop on the petition to put tall-building construction to a citywide vote in Santa Cruz. The initiative has officially qualified to appear on the March 2024 ballot, though city council is set to weigh in on it next week.

Max Chun has an update in the murder case of Pleasure Point tech and cannabis entrepreneur Tushar Atre, whose trial appears headed for a March 2024 start date.

Lily Belli has news about Faultline Brewing Company. The brand, which has a location in Scotts Valley, is getting a new name thanks to a business shakeup by its Sunnyvale-based owners.

In Community Voices, Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter board members Jon Bush and Emily Chung acknowledge concerns by staff members that the shelter is overburdened, but say they are making new hires and reaffirming their commitment to an open-door policy that refuses to turn needy pets and families away.

Lastly, Wallace Baine and photojournalist Kevin Painchaud took in some honky-tonk revelry at Moe’s Alley’s popular Western Wednesdays. Waltz your way over here for their fun, visual story.

Time to dig into those Tuesday headlines!

Petition to limit building height in Santa Cruz officially qualifies for March ballot

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

City of Santa Cruz voters will likely get the chance to vote in March on whether they want a say before developers build taller than the city’s existing height limits. The citizen-led effort to put the question on the ballot has citywide implications, but is inspired by a city vision for a 1,600-unit downtown expansion to south of Laurel Street. Christopher Neely has the full story.

➤ IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST: Santa Cruz County’s state-mandated housing plan opens new doors to development

After merger, Scotts Valley’s Faultline Brewing gets rebrand as Laughing Monk Brewing and Gastropub

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sunnyvale-based Faultline Brewing Company opened a second location in Scotts Valley last year. Its owner, Bay Area-based Bedrock Restaurant Group, recently acquired San Francisco’s Laughing Monk Brewing and is preparing to merge the two brands. The Faultline name is being retired and the restaurant and taprooms will reopen under the name Laughing Monk Brewing and Gastropub at the end of this month. Read Lily Belli’s story here.

➤ MORE FOOD COVERAGE: Look out for the Lily Belli on Food newsletter coming to your inboxes later today. Not signed up? Head this way!

Trial timeframe tentatively set in murder case of tech executive Tushar Atre

Tushar Atre

The trial in the murder case of a tech executive and cannabis entrepreneur Tushar Atre is tentatively set to begin in March 2024. On Monday, an attorney for Kaleb Charters, one of the four men charged in Atre’s kidnapping and murder, challenged DNA evidence and law enforcement statements. Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Stephen Siegel ordered a Dec. 4 hearing to review the concerns and determine whether to toss out evidence in the case. Max Chun has all the details here.

(Zinnia’s Gift Boutique)

Enjoy what’s shaping up to be quite a pleasant Tuesday!

Tamsin McMahon

Lookout Santa Cruz