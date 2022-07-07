Maren Detlefs comes to Lookout as a Community and Commerce intern working to increase outreach and engagement, promote businesses, and build relationships in the community.

Maren is a student at Santa Cruz High School and will graduate in 2023. Maren hopes to major in English, Linguistics, Creative Writing, or Sociology in college.

Maren was born and raised in Santa Cruz and enjoys hiking, writing, and being involved in tech for Santa Cruz High School’s after school theatre program. Maren attended the novel writing intensive at Interlochen Arts Academy this summer and is currently working on the second draft of a novel.