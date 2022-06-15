IT Business Systems Analyst

Filing Deadline: Continuous

Salary: $7,250 - 9,715 per Month

Job Type: Open and promotional

Description: Under general supervision, plan, design, develop, and implement business, financial, and/or operations systems in support of core organizational functions and business processes, including gathering and analyzing data in support of business cases, proposed projects, and systems requirements; generate and compile reports based on the findings, complete with probable causes and possible solutions to systems issues; and do other work as required. The ideal candidate would have experience with performance and quality improvements and measures as well as experience with data analytics. The current recruitment will be used to fill vacancies at the Health Services Agency so candidates with a background in health informatics and/or electronic health records systems are encouraged to apply.

REQUIREMENTS

Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college in business or public administration, computer science, accounting, management information systems or a related field AND two years of experience managing complex business projects, which must have included one year of project management responsibility that involved: design and/or implementation for small and medium business information applications; operation and analysis of database hardware, software, and standards; and the use of data retrieval and reporting methodologies. Some positions may require experience with state-mandated data systems. Additional qualifying experience may substitute for education on a year-for-year basis.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Background Investigation: Some positions may require fingerprinting and/or background investigation.

License: Possession and maintenance of a California Class C Driver License.

Other Special Requirements: Availability to work irregular hours, which may include evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Knowledge: Thorough knowledge of the principles, practices, methods, and techniques used in overseeing the design, development, and/or implementation of software and hardware solutions, systems, or products; principles and methods of developing, modifying, and maintaining electronic records management systems; principles, practices, methods, and techniques used in extracting and importing data for use in report software, spreadsheets, graphs, and flow charts. Working knowledge of principles and practices of project management on business implementation or change management projects; methods of long-term strategic management and technical planning; business and financial best practices; policies, practices, and standards of the organizational functions and business processes supported in the assignment; methods and techniques of developing and monitoring project budgets; principles, practices, and methods of training and mentoring. Some knowledge of technology infrastructure, including networking, PCs, servers, SAN, and virtual servers; and Network and PC operating systems.

Ability to: Manage complex projects using project management methodology; assess and analyze information systems needs in support of core organizational functions and develop systems solutions to meet those needs; identify and establish scope and parameters of systems analysis in order to define outcome criteria and measure-taking actions; extract data from various systems and organize data according to business reporting needs; prepare clear and concise administrative and technical reports; communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; communicate ideas, system requirements, and design specifications in both technical and user-friendly language; apply the principles of business or public administration and marketing; coordinate and manage large groups of people from various business units or departments in the development of change management and business re-engineering projects; work closely with technical and business managers and staff; respond to requests and inquiries from external groups, citizens, and business and automated system users; employ high levels of independent judgment and decision making in the process of problem resolution; establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work; conduct research into systems issues and products; utilize analytical, mathematical, and creative problem-solving skills; and prioritize and execute tasks.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:

VACATION - 16 days 1st year, increasing to 31 days per year after 15 years of service. Available after 1 year service.

ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE – One week advanced upon appointment; two weeks accrued each year; can be taken in cash or time off.

HOLIDAYS - 13 paid holidays per year.

SICK LEAVE - Six days per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE - 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - The County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $50,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

LONG TERM DISABILITY PLAN - Plan pays 66 2/3% of the first $13,500, up to $9,000 per month maximum.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay for qualifying child or dependent care expenses may elect this pre-tax program.

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) – Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online now, click here; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060.

For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:

1) In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

2) Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.