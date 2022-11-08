-
Quick Take
On Monday, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Timothy Volkmann is expected to issue a final ruling on the Aptos...
-
Quick Take
Judge Timothy Volkmann issued his statement of decision on the Jackson Browne property dispute Monday, mostly siding...
-
Closing arguments end in Jackson Browne property dispute trial; statement of decision expected in DecemberQuick Take
Closing arguments from both sides of the Jackson Browne property dispute concluded on Wednesday morning. Judge Timothy...
-
As plaintiffs put on witnesses, Jackson Browne case still expected to conclude by late next weekQuick Take
The plaintiffs called witnesses to court Wednesday and are expected to do so again Thursday as the Jackson Browne...
-
Quick Take
It’s a three-year-long battle that pits Jackson Browne’s property rights against his neighbors’ want for a construction...