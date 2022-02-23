Cabrillo College renaming

-
With renaming vote looming, Cabrillo College trustees spar over timeline, community backlashQuick Take
Cabrillo College’s governing board is slated to vote Aug. 7 on a new name for the school, but with just $2,500 of the...
Campus maps, highway signs, scoreboards: Why Cabrillo College’s renaming could cost up to $600,000Quick Take
Final estimates are still in the works, but the cost of renaming Cabrillo College is likely to include big-ticket items...
Quick Take
A task force of Santa Cruz County community members has narrowed a list of 350 new names for Cabrillo College to 85,...
Cabrillo College board members say name-change process prioritizes community feedback, college’s valuesQuick Take
Cabrillo College is embarking on the second phase of its name-change process: proposing and approving a new name. This...
Cabrillo College plans for 25-member advisory board, community surveys in renaming processQuick Take
Cabrillo College’s governing board briefly outlined the process to rename the school at a meeting Tuesday. Among the...
With name change, Cabrillo College faces a reckoning over issues of history and identityQuick Take
As Cabrillo College is learning, changing the name of an institution is exactly the kind of issue that often mushrooms...
Quick Take
Students, staff, the Native American community and Cabrillo Foundation supporters have all weighed in — differently — on...
Citing the need for more feedback, Cabrillo College postpones renaming decision to fall 2022Quick Take
Since July 2020, Cabrillo College officials have been seeking community input, holding educational panels and gathering...