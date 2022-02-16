Election 2022

-
Lookout Update: District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system; so what happens next?Quick Take
The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the...
-
YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation moveQuick Take
The contentious debate between the two groups — one for a pedestrian greenway, with the other for rail and trail...
-
Quick Take
As three Santa Cruz Starbucks stores lead much of the chain unionizing in California, local leader Joseph Thompson cites...
-
Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable changeQuick Take
One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some...
-
‘What about me?’: She wanted a Santa Cruz woman in Sacramento, so veteran politico Gail Pellerin called her own numberQuick Take
Recruitment of others led Gail Pellerin to the revelation that no one has better qualifications for the California State...
-
‘New voices, new perspectives’: What will a board of supervisors shake-up in the June election bring?Quick Take
With now two open seats, diversity and change overall are in the air. How much change, led by whom and to what kinds of...
-
-
Race for District 3 Supervisor heats up as Cummings joins Kalantari-Johnson in announcing candidacyQuick Take
After Ryan Coonerty announced he will step back from the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in 2022, the race is on...