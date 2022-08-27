-
Don’t be afraid to travel post-pandemic: The world is less dangerous than you thinkQuick Take
Santa Cruz native Evan Quarnstrom is on a post-pandemic year-and-a-half solo trip around the world and reminds us all of...
Skimboarding might be surfing’s little brother in Santa Cruz, but it’s given me family across the worldQuick Take
Santa Cruz’s skimboarding community “might be relatively small,” writes Evan Quarnstrom, “but our small town plays an...
A year after my father’s death, I’m still getting to know him; turns out his time with Pranksters wasn’t so merryQuick Take
Dean Quarnstrom died in 2021 and his son Evan has spent the year since traveling the world, mourning and reading his...
Quick Take
Santa Cruz native Evan Quarnstrom quit his job with the International Surfing Association to travel the world. He’s been...