More from Claudia Sternbach

By Claudia SternbachQuick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is outraged at the latest spate of gun violence gripping our nation. She blames the...
How did I get old enough to have dead former boyfriends and a dead ex?Quick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach once again shares her thoughts and humor about aging. She ponders her “inevitable...
Storm injustice: Pajaro residents deserve more than to be ‘penciled out’Quick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is horrified by the mud, water and sludge oozing into her husband’s longtime Pajaro...
They say getting older isn’t for the weak, so I’m gonna need to get toughQuick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach has a succinct message: “Aging sucks.” Here, she humorously guides us through her...
Why do we devote only one month to Black history? DeSantis, pop your head out of the Florida sandQuick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach feels cheated. February is more than half over and she doesn’t feel she — or the...
Quick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach understands Alec Baldwin, at least a little. At least his stunned, nauseated...
How a determined dog and memories of baby red-tailed hawks are getting me through 2023’s stormy startQuick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach was looking for a sign that 2023 would be a tad brighter than 2022. She found it in...
By Claudia SternbachQuick Take
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach remembers her “Christmas pasts” in Santa Cruz, when as a young mother she tried to...
By Claudia SternbachQuick Take
Books often make the best gifts. Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach offers some tips for new and classic reads,...
Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Cruz. What are you grateful for? I’ve got Nancy Pelosi and pasta palooza on my listQuick Take
If you are hankering for turkey and pumpkin pie, steer clear of Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach’s house. She and her...