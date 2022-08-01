-
Listen to voices you rarely hear: the mothers who pick your strawberries. They say their kids are paying the price for our bounty.Quick Take
Lookout spoke to five Watsonville berry pickers, all of them mothers, about the effect working around pesticides has had...
-
Healthy soil, healthy people, carbon storage ... the reasons to ditch pesticides are endlessQuick Take
Pesticide application needs to stop in the Pajaro Valley. It’s not only harming people, it is also damaging our soil and...
-
Our farmworkers are being sexually assaulted and poisoned on the job. Why aren’t we helping them?Quick Take
Thousands of female farmworkers are regularly being assaulted, groped and raped in Santa Cruz County fields, without...
-
Ag companies regularly spray my neighborhood with pesticides; it’s time to make them stopQuick Take
Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll’s to be more accountable for the sort...
-
A Lookout View: It’s 2022; we need to stop spraying pesticides around our children and schoolsQuick Take
Editorial: Would residents of Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley or Aptos allow pesticides to be sprayed next to their kids’...
-
Lookout Update: Pressure mounts on pesticides near schools — especially those on Pajaro Valley outskirtsQuick Take
The Watsonville City Council has put further action on pesticides on its upcoming agenda, even as concerned local groups...
-
Organic’s big South County moment: Might school-zone pesticide switch provide momentum for change?Quick Take
Longtime UC Santa Cruz researcher Joji Muramoto is the first organic soil specialist employed by the University of...
-
Pressure building on pesticides, Driscoll’s says it will consider organic-only by schoolsQuick Take
A new advocacy group’s campaign to educate the public about the dangers of pesticides sprayed near neighborhoods with...
-
‘What would we do without these people?’ A Q&A with ‘furious’ farmworker advocate Ann LopezQuick Take
When she turned from biologist to sociologist and human rights advocate 25 years ago, Ann Lopez realized how dire the...