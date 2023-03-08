Santa Cruz County housing market updates

-
Quick Take
Mortgage rates reached a new high in early October, leading to a slow start for the housing market’s typically busy fall...
-
Santa Cruz County realtors say housing market to strengthen as pandemic-era buyers rethink remote work, second homesQuick Take
Santa Cruz County’s housing market had a slow summer, though home buyers still showed plenty of interest in more...
-
Quick Take
Area home sales fell in July after a mild June surge, but the market could heat up again sooner rather than later. A...
-
Housing market shifts to communities like Watsonville, Boulder Creek as Santa Cruz County home sales heat upQuick Take
What has been a fairly cool housing market for the better part of 2023 might be heating up again soon as mortgage...
-
‘Mentally, physically, financially exhausting’: Santa Cruz County now the most expensive rental market in the U.S.Quick Take
Santa Cruz County tops the list of most expensive rental markets in the country, according to the nonprofit National Low...
-
Quick Take
Santa Cruz County’s housing market is facing a slowdown. Local real-estate agents point to high interest rates and a...