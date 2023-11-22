Weekender: Psychedelic science, holiday lights train, and stepping up for Pajaro

Hi friends,

This Thanksgiving holiday, I’m thinking about the journalist’s privilege, the ability to call or visit someone I barely know, or I’ve not even met, and have a meaningful, sometimes revelatory conversation just because I want to do it. One day, someone’s going to stop themselves and say, “Wait, why am I talking to you?” Until then, I’ll always be grateful for the license to follow my curiosity wherever it leads. Thanks to all those who read my work, who engage with me, and to my employers for this wonderful opportunity.

Now, on with the show.

This Just In!

Reggae star Matisyahu returns to Santa Cruz County, this time at Felton Music Hall on Feb. 21. Soulful singer/songwriter Jackie Greene comes to Moe’s Alley Feb. 8. UC Santa Cruz history professor Benjamin Breen debuts his new book on the origins of psychedelic science at Bookshop Santa Cruz Jan. 23. And Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth plays a solo show at Moe’s Alley April 9. Check out our curated list of the best in upcoming performances and appearances in Santa Cruz County in Down the Line .

B9: What’s what in the week ahead

Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the B9:

1. … And just like that, the holiday season is upon us. Lean into it with the magnificent Santa Cruz Holiday Lights Train tour, leaving from the Boardwalk three times each evening, beginning Friday.

2. If Thanksgiving was a little too bird-centric for you, the Resource Center for Nonviolence is hosting a Vegan Feast , a “meal without violence.” Bring a vegan dish to share.

3. Psychedelics, grief, and healing are all part of a visionary presentation by author and neuroscientist Katherine MacLean at the MAH on Sunday.

4. With his easy funk, his sharp wit and Asian/American perspective, Bay Area rapper Lyrics Born is a breed apart, and he’s coming to Moe’s.

5. The great San Francisco singer/songwriter Chuck Prophet leads an effort to recreate the magic of Bob Dylan’s “The Basement Tapes,” and you can see it at Moe’s.

6. She is one of the country’s most original minds, certainly in the realm of animal behavior — and, let’s face it, we’re all animals. Temple Grandin speaks at London Nelson next week.

7. The great jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt died 70 years ago, but in the hearts of musicians, the man is eternal.

8. Gosh, I really need a solid excuse to go to beautiful West Cliff Drive. What? An Artisans Holiday Market ? Well, OK.

9. If you can’t come to Ireland for Christmas this year, Ireland can come to you.

Stepping up for Pajaro

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It’s been eight months since the residents of Pajaro experienced devastating floods and at least the Santa Cruz literary community is still thinking of them.

Next week, on Nov. 30, at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn on the UCSC campus, a remarkable collection of literary luminaries will gather in a benefit called “Pajaro Rising,” to raise money for Community Bridges, the local non-profit directly engaged in helping the people of Pajaro in the long shadow of last March’s tragic flooding.

Leading the charge at the event is writer Jaime Cortez , whose collected stories “Gordo” take place largely in the migrant worker camps of the Pajaro Valley and agricultural factories of Watsonville.

Also on hand will be poet Claudia Ramirez Flores who grew up in Pajaro and draws inspiration for her work from the community and its strong immigrant heritage.

From out of the area comes memoirist and teacher Ingrid Rojas Contreras whose book “The Man Who Could Move Clouds” recounts her journey to rediscover her Colombian family’s history after a head injury left her with amnesia. Bay Area writer and historian Rebecca Solnit carries on the tradition of interpreting California’s cultural and political life from Joan Didion. And regular listeners of KQED will recognize Alexis Madrigal as the co-host of “Forum.” He’ll be the evening’s emcee.

Every ticket comes with signed books. Also available will be silkscreen prints from artist David Solnit. Tickets range from $50 to $100. For large donors, Jaime Cortez and Rebecca Solnit have pledged to do events at a donor’s home.

Earworm of the Week

For obvious reasons, our EWW this week lands on a tender little tune titled “Thanksgiving,” from the always brilliant and funny Loudon Wainwright III.

For decades now, LW3 has been a songwriting savant, his productivity way out of proportion with his cult-status fame. “Thanksgiving” is but one of many overlooked jewels from this amazing artist who has somehow managed to combine cutting wit with revelatory sincerity and make both credible.

If you come from a perfectly happy and close-knit family, then maybe this song won’t resonate quite as fully as it does with the rest of us. The song captures that complicated stew of emotions that, for many, is as part of Thanksgiving Day as cranberry sauce, the recognition that family is often defined by the will to sit down with people who have brought you pain and sorrow, and look past all that, just for one afternoon. The song takes the form of a kind of prayer — “If I argue with a loved one, Lord/Please make me the winner.” And though it’s certainly not the jolliest of holiday songs, its sadness is all the sweeter for the absence of resentment or anger.

Spend a moment with it, but you might want to wait until after the big meal, the football game, and all the minefield conversations are over.

All the Earworms in one place

For those who’ve been following my Earworm of the Week, I’ve assembled a playlist that contains them all.

(The Catalyst Club)

Santa Cruz County Trivia

What’s the only city in Santa Cruz County that does not have a road or street named after itself within its city limits?

Watsonville Slough Farm (The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County)

Last week: What does the city of Santa Cruz have in common with the city of Nogales, Arizona? Both are the county seat of Santa Cruz County, albeit in different states, the former right by the Pacific Ocean, the other sitting right atop an international border with Mexico.

***