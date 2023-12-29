Santa Cruz County officials lifted evacuation warnings for much of the region Thursday afternoon after high tides and huge waves caused flooding and damage to parts of Capitola and Aptos. But they warned that the county is set to see more rain Friday, followed by another "significant coastal wave event" early Saturday morning.

Santa Cruz County officials lifted evacuation warnings for much of the region Thursday afternoon after high tides and huge waves caused flooding and damage to parts of Capitola and Aptos. But they warned that the county is set to see more rain Friday, followed by another “significant coastal wave event” early Saturday morning.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation warnings for Capitola Village and the Rio Del Mar neighborhood of Aptos around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In south Santa Cruz County, an evacuation warning was cancelled for Pajaro Dunes. The warnings had been in place since around 8 a.m. as beaches and low-lying coastal areas of the county saw waves as high as 33 feet.

County officials warned that while the worst of Thursday’s ocean swells might be over, residents should prepare for several more inches of rain Friday and another round of high tides and large waves during the predawn hours Saturday. “Evacuation zones subject to warnings during today’s events are likely to be placed into evacuation warnings on Friday evening,” the county said in a news release. “Please prepare now.”

Capitola Police said they plan to close Capitola Village to vehicles and pedestrians starting 1 a.m. Saturday and lasting “until it is deemed safe” because of the risk from the pounding surf. Police plan to place bollards on the Esplanade at Stockton Avenue and on San Jose Avenue at Capitola Avenue blocking cars from entering, and warned drivers not to leave vehicles parked on Esplanade or Monterey Avenue overnight Friday.



The City of Santa Cruz closed the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf Thursday morning, along with Main and Cowell beaches, over safety concerns. The closures will last at least through Friday morning while crews inspect any damage, including several sprinkler loops that broke because of crashing waves.

West Cliff Drive between Columbia Street and David Way was also closed and city officials warned that low-lying sections of the roadway were flooded, with large waves sending ocean debris crashing onto the shore.

That section of West Cliff Drive was heavily damaged in last winter’s storms and was reduced to one-way traffic between Columbia and Woodrow Avenue and closed to traffic between Woodrow and David. The city had been working to restore two-way traffic between Columbia and Woodrow by early 2024. Big waves crashing into Capitola Village around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Credit: Will McCahill / Lookout Santa Cruz

California State Parks has shut down Seacliff State Beach’s lower day-use and former campground areas, along with the Rio Del Mar Esplanade and the Platforms area of Rio Del Mar State Beach, through at least Thursday.

Earlier in the day, police shut down access to parts of Capitola Village, including the Esplanade. Sections of the Capitola Venetian Hotel were evacuated after large waves damaged the fronts of the buildings facing the ocean.

The village was hit hard during last January’s storms, which shuttered waterfront businesses and destroyed a section of the wharf. On Wednesday, the city’s public works department used a bulldozer to create sand berms in front of Zelda’s on the Beach and its Esplanade neighbors, but the barrier had mostly washed away before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The county said it had activated its emergency operations center to monitor the impacts of the high surf, which is forecast to bring waves as high as 30 feet.

North and South County beaches were expected to be most affected, with the high tides peaking around 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The weather service warned residents and visitors to avoid going in the water and to stay off of beaches, coastal jetties and bluffs. Those walking near the ocean with a pet, should keep them on a leash and away from the water.

Residents can look up their evacuation zones here; road closures can be monitored here.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.