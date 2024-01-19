Sign up for In the Public Interest
Get the latest updates from the world of Santa Cruz County governments. Dig into the people, politics and policies reshaping our community, with stories focused on the issues that matter most to you in Christopher Neely’s weekly newsletters every Monday.
Gain unlimited access to Santa Cruz County News
Read all of Lookout and join exclusive events for as low as $12 per month.
2024 Election Op-Eds
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.