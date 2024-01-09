News, notes, numbers, quotes and more from the races Santa Cruz County voters will see on their ballots for the March 5 primary election and the Nov. 5 general election beyond.

Democratic Women’s Club says “yes” on all ballot measures – except one

Jan. 5, 2024 – As a follow-up to its candidate endorsements for the March 5 primary, the Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County faced the endorsement question for the barrage of local ballot measures across the county this winter. The DWC endorsed seven of the measures, including each of the county and city of Santa Cruz’s proposed sales tax rate bumps and the $116 million bond for the Watsonville Community Hospital. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Only one ballot question received a no from the influential political club: Measure M, the Housing for People petition that would cap building heights and require higher levels of affordability in large multi-family projects in the city of Santa Cruz.

Measure M, which made its way on the March ballot on the backs of more than 5,000 signatures from Santa Cruz voters, also failed to receive an endorsement from the county’s Democratic Central Committee in December. – Christopher Neely

Watsonville Community Hospital looks to stabilize finances with plans for $116M bond

Dec. 27, 2023 – Entering its second year of public ownership, Watsonville Community Hospital has made significant strides toward financial stability since emerging from bankruptcy.

New CEO Stephen Gray said the hospital has been able to reduce costs thanks to a refocused business plan, and hospital leaders hope that with the help of a potential 2024 bond measure for $116 million, they’ll soon get much closer to a sustainable financial model.

“The people and the culture and the community around the hospital are feeling really positive, optimistic about the direction of the hospital,” said Gray, who had his first day on the job Nov 1. He said the hospital has managed to reduce costs this year by about 70-80% from 2022’s estimated $30 million in losses. “We anticipate that that will continue to get better to get even better next year.” – Hillary Ojeda

Democratic machine makes its March Madness picks

Dec. 18, 2023 – The Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee, the county arm of the statewide Democratic Party, wants city of Santa Cruz voters to reject Measure M – the ballot question that asks whether exceptionally tall development proposals should first be subject to a popular vote election before they can pull permits and break ground on construction.

The decision by the local Democratic establishment to push back against a measure many see as anti-growth was among the headlines of the Democratic Central Committee’s endorsement panel Wednesday.

Dec. 11, 2023 – Campaign pageant season is officially in session, as candidates pursuing political power make their plays for major endorsements ahead of the March 5 primary.

On Saturday inside the Santa Cruz Police Department, we watched candidates from three county supervisor races and four Santa Cruz City Council seats stand, with wide smiles, before members of the Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County and make their pitch for the group’s endorsement.

The club stayed true to its name, endorsing a slate of women for six of the seven seats and decided against endorsing in the Santa Cruz City Council District 5 race between Joe Thompson and Susie O’Hara. The club’s chosen ones include: Lani Faulkner for District 1 supervisor; Kristen Brown for District 2 supervisor; and Monica Martinez for District 5 supervisor. (Martinez also received retiring Supervisor Bruce McPherson’s endorsement over the weekend.) For the city council, the club got behind Gabriela Trigueiro for District 1, incumbent Sonja Brunner for District 2 and incumbent Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for District 3.

The morning’s most memorable moment came during the panel of District 2 supervisor candidates. Before everyone’s eyes, a four-person race for the endorsement suddenly became a two-person race between Capitola Vice Mayor Brown [editor’s note: Brown has since become Capitola’s mayor] and Pajaro Valley Unified School District trustee Kim De Serpa. Candidate Bruce Jaffe’s chance at an endorsement dissolved as soon as he told the group of mostly women to decide whether being a man should be held against him. The other candidate, Tony Crane, filed for candidacy right at the Dec. 8 deadline. He admitted to being “unpolished and unprepared” before telling the crowd they should just endorse Brown or De Serpa because it has been painful for him over the years to see an all-male board of supervisors. – Christopher Neely

Democrats make their local picks

Dec. 11, 2023 – On Friday, the window closed for candidates filing to run for local public office; thus, the March 5 primary ballot is set. Now, the civic community readies itself for a storm of endorsement announcements and candidate forums.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Central Committee of Santa Cruz County, the local arm of the state’s Democratic Party, will host its candidate forum and endorsement event for three Santa Cruz City Council seats and three county board of supervisor seats.

The committee, whose votes will be public, will also determine support for or opposition to four ballot referendums: the Housing for People petition and the sales tax increase in the city of Santa Cruz, the Watsonville Community Hospital bond, and the county’s sales tax increase. The event will be hosted at the Mid-County Senior Center, 829 Bay Ave. in Capitola at 7 p.m. – Christopher Neely A meeting of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors backs sales tax ballot measure

Dec. 6, 2023 – It’s official: Santa Cruz County voters will decide in March whether they want to increase the sales tax rate by a half-cent, to 9.5%. The board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to place the question of the sales tax rate increase on the March 5 primary ballot. Every voter in the county will have a say.

County staff estimates the increase could bring an additional $10 million per year to the government’s coffers. District 1 Supervisor Manu Koenig said the county has been left holding the bag when it comes to addressing the consequences of natural disasters and housing crises. The county has had to spend millions repairing infrastructure following last winter’s storms and 2020’s CZU fire. – Christopher Neely

City of Santa Cruz referendums are set

Dec. 4, 2023 – Last week, the Santa Cruz City Council voted to add two questions to the March 5, 2024, primary ballot. After a successful petition campaign by advocacy group Housing for People – Not Unaffordable Towers, Santa Cruz voters will decide whether they want the power to approve or deny exceptionally tall buildings within city limits, and whether new multifamily projects with 30 or more units should reserve a quarter of those units for low-income residents.

Voters will also decide on whether to increase the local sales tax by a half-cent to 9.75%. The city says the tax could yield $8 million per year, and would largely be used to finance the city’s homelessness programs, which will lose critical state funding at the end of the 2024 fiscal year. – Christopher Neely

Board approves putting Watsonville Community Hospital bond measure on ballot

Dec. 1, 2023 – The Pajaro Valley Health Care District governing board Wednesday evening unanimously approved placing a $116 million bond measure on the March 5 ballot.

If more than two-thirds of the district’s registered voters approve the measure, the district will use the funds to improve health care services at Watsonville Community Hospital and also potentially purchase the hospital buildings and the land they sit on.

Petition to limit building height in Santa Cruz officially qualifies for March ballot

Nov. 30, 2023 – A citizen-initiated petition that asks Santa Cruz voters if they want a say in whether new developments can exceed existing height limits has qualified for the March 2024 ballot, City Clerk Bonnie Bush told Lookout.

The local activist organization, Housing for People – Not Unaffordable Towers, submitted the petition to the city clerk in early October with about 6,800 signees. After counting the names, the clerk’s office sent the hundreds of pages of signatures to County Clerk Tricia Webber to verify how many names belonged to valid, city of Santa Cruz voters. On Friday, Webber’s team verified 5,076 valid names, well over the 3,690 required for the ballot.

Read more here.

Pajaro Valley Health Care District board to vote Wednesday on placing $105M bond measure on March ballot

Nov. 29, 2023 – The Pajaro Valley Health Care District board will vote Wednesday on whether to ask voters to support a $105 million bond measure to help Watsonville Community Hospital buy the hospital buildings and the land they sit on and to help fund health care services.

The district currently pays about $4 million a year to lease the land from Alabama-based investment firm Medical Properties Trust. Hospital leaders say that for the long-term sustainability of the district, the board needs to buy out its landlords, at a purchase price expected to be about $40 million. – Hillary Ojeda

An increasingly busy primary

Nov. 27, 2023 – ‘Tis the season for those eyeing public office to raise their hands, and we’ve seen a lot of hand-raising for county supervisors over the past few weeks. Once a two-person battle, the race for District 1 county supervisor is looking like a choice among four candidates, as Diana Maxfield and Tony Toste recently filed their intentions to join incumbent Manu Koenig and challenger Lani Faulkner on the ballot.

The District 2 county supervisor race now boasts seven potential candidates, as David Schwartz, Bruce Jaffe, Mark Hucklebridge and Anthony Crane have thrown their hats in the ring alongside Kristen Brown, Kim De Serpa and Douglas Deitch. In District 5, Theresa Bond and Tom Decker filed intentions to enter a race long occupied by Monica Martinez and Christopher Bradford. Look out for some more in-depth coverage of these candidates in the weeks to come. – Christopher Neely

Sheriff Jim Hart makes decision on District 5 county supervisor race

Nov. 7, 2023 – Intrigue has surrounded the District 5 Santa Cruz County supervisor race for much of the past year.

Initially, the curiosity was bound to whether longtime incumbent Bruce McPherson would seek a fourth consecutive term in 2024 or retire. After McPherson announced his retirement in June, interest turned toward whether Sheriff Jim Hart would now announce his candidacy in the district. Hart told Lookout in March that while he toyed with the prospect of running, he “would never consider running against Bruce.”

Hart appears to have finally made his decision, though the news comes not from Hart himself but rather from his would-be opponent, Monica Martinez, CEO of nonprofit Encompass Community Services. On Oct. 30, Martinez announced that Hart, along with former Assemblymember Mark Stone, had formally endorsed her campaign.

Against the odds, Watsonville Community Hospital survived bankruptcy. Will it survive the next few years?

Nov. 6, 2023 – Since last fall, local community leaders have overcome huge obstacles to keep the 106-bed Watsonville Community Hospital running. They have purchased the hospital out of bankruptcy from its former for-profit owners, formed a health care district to oversee the facility, and wiped away $16 million in operating losses with no layoffs. Stephen Gray took over Nov. 1 as Watsonville Community Hospital CEO. Credit: Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz

In September, the hospital board announced it had hired an experienced health care executive as its CEO, Stephen Gray, the chief administrative officer at Sutter Bay Medical Foundation – Santa Cruz Division. The hospital is now preparing to expand services to bring in more revenue and is attracting talented staff rather than watching them leave.

But while the California legislature might see Watsonville Community Hospital as a model for how to save a distressed hospital, others see it as a model for what’s broken about the state’s health care system, which has seen several community and rural hospitals close or teeter on the edge of bankruptcy over the past three years. Some warn that without significant changes to its finances, the hospital’s future is far from certain.

Santa Cruz City Council wants more information on the height petition

Oct. 30, 2023 – Although Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber has not given any word on whether the petition submitted by Housing for People – Not Unaffordable Towers has enough signatures, the organizers are confident and many in the community, including Mayor Fred Keeley, believe the petition will qualify for the March 5 ballot.

Last week, the Santa Cruz City Council unanimously directed city staff to study the financial and land-use impacts of the petition. Staff said they’d have the in-depth analysis published by Feb. 13. In an email to the city, Chris Murphy, president of the Santa Cruz Warriors, the basketball team pursuing a new downtown arena, supported the direction, writing that the community “should understand the impacts of this effort on our community, and the ability to create much-needed housing, before this ballot initiative moves any further forward.” – Christopher Neely

Petition to cap Santa Cruz building height has enough signatures to qualify for March ballot, organizers say

Oct. 9, 2023 – Organizers of a petition to give voters the power to approve tall buildings in the city of Santa Cruz say they have gathered enough signatures to place a measure on the March primary ballot.

The initiative from the group known as Housing for People would require voter approval for proposed new developments that exceed current zoning limits and would enforce affordable housing requirements in large multi-family projects.

The initiative comes in response to a downtown expansion plan that sparked controversy with its proposal for 12-story buildings.

District 1 county supervisor race raises specter of Measure D’s battle over rail trail

Sept. 25, 2023 – The race for District 1 Santa Cruz County supervisor might be about many things, but if you ask the two people running for the seat, they will promise that, unlike their opponent, they are not “a single-issue candidate.”

And despite the many challenges around housing, homelessness and the climate, that single issue, which both incumbent Manu Koenig and his challenger, Lani Faulkner, try to get away from, seems to always bubble up when discussing the District 1 race: the long-envisioned coastal passenger rail line connecting Davenport and Watsonville, known as the Coastal Rail Trail project.

Psychiatric treatment units

Sept. 18, 2023 – California voters in March will decide the fate of a $6.4 billion bond aimed at building 10,000 psychiatric treatment units to serve unhoused people with severe mental illness. The legislature last week approved the bill to place the bond on the March primary ballot; however, as CalMatters reports, disability rights advocates are rowing over what they say was an eleventh-hour amendment to allow the money to also help fund involuntary confinements of people suffering mental illness.

After months of inactivity, a city council seat in Santa Cruz suddenly becomes highly competitive

Sept. 11, 2023 – For much of the year, the ballot for the Santa Cruz City Council District 1 seat drew no candidates despite having a termed-out incumbent and a wide-open race. Then, suddenly last month, the district became one of the most competitive open seats in 2024.

District 1 has drawn three active candidates: Gabriela Trigueiro, David Tannaci and Jasmeen Miah. A fourth candidate, Laura Booth-Knobel, filed papers expressing an interest to run, but said last week she dropped out of the race.

Four, or even three, candidates raises the likelihood that none will earn more than 50% of the popular vote in the March 5 primary and win the seat outright.

Panetta draws a local progressive challenger

Sept. 11, 2023 – By most accounts, Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s popularity on the Central Coast should allow him to ease into a fifth term in Congress next year. However, he has drawn a challenger, Santa Cruz’s Sean Dougherty, who will run under the Green Party, and who has sat on the advisory group of Santa Cruz for Bernie. A tech engineer, Dougherty thinks federal-level change, such as reappropriating the military budget, Medicare for all and a Green New Deal, must come from outside the two major parties. – Christopher Neely

Survey shows support among residents for potential Watsonville Community Hospital property tax

Sept. 6, 2023 – Watsonville Community Hospital leaders say they’re encouraged by the results of a recent community survey to potentially put a property tax on an upcoming ballot to purchase land the hospital is currently leasing from its former owner.

Out of 400 voters surveyed in the Pajaro Valley Health Care District, 75.5% said they would vote yes on a bond measure to support Watsonville Community Hospital and 2.5% said they were leaning in that direction. About 61% of voters supported a tax at an annual rate of $19 per $100,000 of assessed property value versus a total of 54% of voters who said they would support a higher rate of $24.

California Senate candidates (from left) during summer campaign appearances in Santa Cruz County: Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Sept. 4, 2023 – In the arc of Santa Cruz County’s political life in 2023, the stretch between Aug. 20 and Aug. 28 could be remembered as a veritable party.

Santa Cruz County hasn’t had a major Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate visit ahead of a primary election since Barbara Boxer made the trip in 1992. That’s in part because in California competitive Senate races — especially primaries — are rare. Kamala Harris’s 2016 rout of Loretta Sanchez was the only race that didn’t feature an incumbent since that 1992 election.

The 2024 election is unique in almost every way, especially for Santa Cruz County. Not only does the democratic primary feature three contenders, each made stops in Santa Cruz County over the course of eight days.

Irvine’s Rep. Katie Porter kicked it off by speaking before 175 donors inside the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Santa Cruz; only two days later, Rep. Adam Schiff, of Burbank, attended a local Democratic Central Committee fundraiser at a prominent local couple’s Victorian-styled Santa Cruz home; and Oakland’s Rep. Barbara Lee capped it off with a free event at a Mexican restaurant in downtown Watsonville — a clear political statement from the progressive congressperson after her two opponents held monied events in wealthy parts of the county.

“We may never see a stretch like that again,” Glenn Schaller, a longtime political coordinator for the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council who’s been involved in regional politics since the 1970s, told Lookout. “Santa Cruz does not receive a lot of attention for statewide races most of the time. To have all three major Democratic candidates come through in such a short stretch is simply outstanding.”

Trying to draw a winner out of campaign stops might be a fool’s errand reserved for horse-race TV journalists, but what this Santa Cruz County Senate Stump Series proved is that California has three distinct candidates. Consider, even, the nature of the three events. Porter’s visit was a fundraiser for her own campaign; Schiff came to raise money for the local political machine; and Lee worked her event to simply introduce herself to the community.

Which shade of blue Californians latch onto will tell us a lot about the state of our, well, state. Andrew Goldenkranz, head of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee, attended all three campaign events and said August confirmed the state has “three great candidates.”

“Katie is so good at tax policy and focusing on working families and the structure of the tax code,” Goldenkranz said. “Clearly, Schiff has a powerful set of experiences with his focus on saving democracy and his work on the impeachment. Lee’s personal story of overcoming racism and becoming a changemaker on the ground is powerful too.”

Campaigns for the Senate tend to lean heavily on large national issues, such as women’s reproductive rights and gun control. But here, in a California senate primary, the candidates didn’t differ much on the big-D Democratic platform. Schiff and Lee told their crowds they supported ending the filibuster, and Porter and Schiff said they wanted to expand the U.S. Supreme Court beyond nine justices and implement term limits.

Locally, however, housing is a marquee issue, if not the headliner. I spoke with each candidate about their plans for housing solutions, and each acknowledged the statewide crisis. They said they wanted to boost housing supply and felt like the federal government had a role to play. Yet, how they viewed that role, and the way they talked about the solutions varied. – Christopher Neely

Questions still swirl around the city of Santa Cruz’s housing bond

Aug. 28, 2023 – Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley promised to raise tax dollars to put toward affordable housing development and addressing homelessness. Earlier this year, he put that responsibility in the community’s hands. At the city council’s direction, city staff set up a trio of public meetings to not only gauge community appetite for an affordable housing tax measure but to develop the details of the tax measure from scratch.

Those meetings closed with more questions than answers. How much money would residents be asked to pay? What kind of tax would be levied — an annual fee on every property in the city, or an additional tax on real estate sales? Who would lead the campaign to get the tax measure on the ballot? What month would the city hold the 2024 tax measure election?

Some of those questions have been resolved, and the rest of them might be figured out in the coming weeks and months, Housing Santa Cruz County executive director Elaine Johnson told Lookout.

Johnson, former mayor Don Lane and chair of the local Democratic Central Committee Andrew Goldenkranz have been leading a small community group of about 25-30 people to iron out the details of the tax measure, Johnson said. The group is studying how much revenue the city could derive from an annual fee vs. real estate transfer tax, and is planning to host broad community meetings in the next few weeks.

“We didn’t want people to think we just dropped the ball, we wanted to keep things moving,” Johnson said. “We’ve met at least three times as a larger group, and will meet again [this week]. We don’t have too much more work to do.”

Johnson said the group is aiming to petition the community to put the new tax on the November 2024 ballot. – Christopher Neely

Field begins to coalesce in races for three Santa Cruz County supervisor seats

Aug. 14, 2023 – When three-term Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend announced recently that he wouldn’t seek reelection to his District 2 seat, it formally set in motion a new era for the county’s board of supervisors.

At this time last year, in progressive Santa Cruz County, the board was made up of five white men, entrenched with a combined 42 years of experience. Since then, county voters have filled two seats with Justin Cummings, a Black man, and Felipe Hernandez, a Latino man from South County. Next year, the race for three open supervisor seats so far features four women and three men, including the only incumbent, District 1’s Manu Koenig. Koenig has already drawn a challenger, which means the board could potentially begin 2025 with Cummings and Hernandez as the veteran voices. A new era indeed.

Including Koenig, eight candidates have filed paperwork stating their intent to compete for the seats, though one candidate in the District 5 race has since pulled out. The Dec. 8 deadline leaves plenty of time for more candidates, including one big potential name in the District 5 race. While the county’s regions share many of the same major issues such as affordability and transportation, the districts have their own specific challenges as well, from road improvements and water supply to disaster recovery and wildfire preparedness.

U.S. Senate race gets local

Aug. 14, 2023 – Aside from Kamala Harris’s 2016 election against Loretta Sanchez, each U.S. Senate race in California since 1992 has featured an incumbent and a somewhat foregone conclusion. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s retirement has thrust next year’s primary election into new and interesting territory by drawing three Californians in Congress to the race: Reps. Adam Schiff (Los Angeles County), Katie Porter (Orange County) and Barbara Lee (Alameda County). Now, the Senate race comes to Santa Cruz.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, local Porter supporter group Santa Cruz County Women for Katie Porter for Senate will host the candidate at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building. Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Schiff will attend a fundraiser for the Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee at philanthropist George Ow Jr.’s home. Both events are open to those who purchase tickets.

The fascinating thing to watch will not so much be how the candidates differentiate themselves, but which flavor of Democrat resonates most for Californians. In the case of Porter and Schiff, both are political superstars in the House of Representatives. Schiff is still riding a popularity wave that began with his performance during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, and is pushing for laws that he says would protect American democracy from another Trump. Porter, and her whiteboard, has taken up the mantle of working families and holding the wealthy to account; she is pushing legislation that would ban members of Congress and their family members from trading stock. – Christopher Neely

U.S. Senate race donations

Aug. 14, 2023 – The California race for the U.S. Senate seat has thrust some Golden State donors into a quandary. According to a piece from the Los Angeles Times, about 3,800 people donated to at least two of the 2022 congressional reelection campaigns for senate candidates Schiff, Porter and Lee. Now that the three are opponents, who’s getting those dollars?

Local election 2024 movement

Aug. 7, 2023 – District 2 County Supervisor Zach Friend announced Friday that he would forgo running for a fourth term in 2024, ending what will be a 12-year stint on the county board. Questions around Friend’s future plans have swirled all year, as many wondered whether he would retire to join his wife, Tina, who has worked as Coronado’s city administrator since 2021. Friend’s decision to step down from the board when his term ends formally ushers the five-member board of supervisors into a new, fresh-faced era after four multiterm supervisors have either retired or announced plans for retirement over the past year.

And as one incumbent announces his departure, a hopeful candidate enters the fray. Monday, Capitola City Councilmember Kristen Brown announced she is throwing her hat into the ring for the seat Friend is vacating. Brown sits as vice chair of the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District and the influential Regional Transportation Commission. In a statement with her announcement, Brown said the “community is an ideal place to live [but] it also faces significant challenges.” She said she would focus on expanding transit and transportation options, and would implement “disaster mitigation strategies” to prepare the county for future natural disasters and emergencies. Brown’s council colleague, Yvette Brooks, will operate as her campaign manager. – Christopher Neely

Statewide ballot measures on homelessness

Aug. 7, 2023 – Next year, voters across the state will have the ability to put their houseless solutions where their vote is, as a slate of multibillion-dollar bonds could be on the ballot in November 2024. Oakland, San Francisco and other surrounding Bay Area counties could get as much as $30 billion if local voters push through possible bond measures.

Zach Friend won’t seek fourth term as supervisor, ushering in a new era for Santa Cruz County politics

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Aug. 4, 2023 – After three consecutive terms as District 2 Santa Cruz County Supervisor, Zach Friend will retire from his seat at the end of his term in 2024, he announced Friday. He is the fourth multiterm supervisor to have left office or announced plans to retire since last year, helping usher the board of supervisors into a new, fresh-faced era.

Santa Cruz City Council 2024 watch

July 3, 2023 – Joe Thompson, the 20-year-old UC Santa Cruz student who in 2022 led the unionization of the first Starbucks in California (Santa Cruz’s Ocean Street location), says they will be running for Santa Cruz City Council in 2024, aiming for the District 5 seat to be vacated by City Councilmember Sandy Brown. Brown terms out at the end of 2024. Thompson threw their hat in the ring for the District 28 seat in the California Assembly last year, presumed to be the youngest Assembly candidate in state history. After failing to get support, Thompson joined the campaign staff of the eventual victor, Gail Pellerin. – Christopher Neely

Local assemblymembers on the move

June 26, 2023 – Incumbent District 28 Assemblymember Gail Pellerin formally launched her reelection campaign Saturday as she seeks a second term representing a district that reaches from Santa Cruz to San Jose and east to Morgan Hill. Among those who spoke was District 29 Assemblymember Robert Rivas, who is due to be sworn in as Assembly Speaker in Sacramento on Friday. The speaker leads the 80-member state Assembly and is considered the second-most powerful elected post in the state. The speakership will put Rivas in the driver’s seat in determining the Assembly’s policy priorities and boosts the profile of the Central Coast in Sacramento. – Christopher Neely

Bruce McPherson will not seek reelection to Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in 2024

District 5 Supervisor Bruce McPherson. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

June 16, 2023 – After decades of holding voting power in both state and local government, Fifth District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce McPherson announced Friday that this current term, which expires in December 2024, will be his last.

The announcement cracks open the 2024 field in an already competitive race for county power in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

District 5 watch

May 5, 2023 – No, incumbent County Supervisor Bruce McPherson has not divulged any plans for the future, despite widespread predictions that he will not seek reelection when his term ends next year. Unlike other potential candidates, Boulder Creek resident Christopher Bradford is not waiting around for word from McPherson and announced his candidacy for the seat on May 9. Bradford, a CZU fire survivor, has been a community advocate throughout the rebuild process. Bradford joins Encompass CEO Monica Martinez as the lone declared candidates to represent a large swath of the Santa Cruz Mountains on the board of supervisors. – Christopher Neely

Potential Santa Cruz County supervisor vacancies stir political intrigue for 2024

March 8, 2023 – The Nov. 5, 2024, election is still 608 days away. Although change is a safe bet within any 608-day period, and Santa Cruz County and its cities have yet to wash away the taste of the tense 2022 election season, the grapevine is beginning to blossom with names of potential candidates running in the three supervisorial districts on the ballot next year.

