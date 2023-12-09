Soquel High School defeated Fontana's Jurupa Hills High School 28-7 on Friday night in Pasadena to win the CIF Division 4-AA state title. The Knights became the first Santa Cruz County team to win a state football championship.

Soquel High School made history Friday night, knocking off Fontana’s Jurupa Hills High School 28-7 to win the first state football championship in school – and Santa Cruz County – history. The Knights finished the season 13-2, winning the 2023 California Interscholastic Federation Division 4-AA title in front of hundreds of fans who made the trip to Robinson Stadium in Pasadena.

In the final game of their careers, six Soquel seniors each made multiple big plays, including Braylon Noble, who had two interceptions and a receiving touchdown. Soquel High senior Braylon Noble (10) leaps up to make a spectacular catch in the end zone Friday. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz

“It feels so weird,” Noble said postgame. “I almost didn’t play this year and we ended up winning the state championship.”

One of his interceptions set up senior Jordan McCord III for a receiving score, a great catch in the end zone from sophomore quarterback Sam Whelan, who threw three touchdowns on the night.

McCord had two scores in the game and finished his legendary Soquel career with 40 total touchdowns and 31 wins.

“A lot has changed since my freshman year,” said McCord, who saw the Knights end the season winning 10 in a row under coach Dwight Lowery. “The 2024 class is something special and we have chemistry. We progressed every year. The culture has become more of a brotherhood.”

Senior running back Cruz Ferris got the scoring started in the first quarter when he scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the year.

On defense, the Knights locked down Jurupa Hills (9-7) all night and didn’t allow a touchdown until there were 47 seconds left. Cade Petersen had three sacks and fellow senior Malakai Ross-Graves added two. Justice Grauel-Tebong, another senior, had a sack to force a turnover on downs and also scored a 2-point conversion.

The 300-plus-mile bus ride back to Soquel will be an exciting one as the Knights bring back the state championship trophy.

