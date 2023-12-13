A UC Santa Cruz bus drove off the road and struck a wall Tuesday night, injuring several people.

Several people were injured after a UC Santa Cruz bus ran off the road and crashed into a structure near the base of campus Tuesday night.

The bus crashed shortly after 8:30 p.m. by the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, in the area of Coolidge Drive near High Street, Santa Cruz Fire Department dispatch records show.

Six people were injured, including at least one person who was airlifted to Dominican Hospital in critical condition, according to Santa Cruz Fire dispatch recordings. According to reports from KSBW, the driver and five passengers suffered injuries.

Fire department dispatchers described a bus that had driven off the road into a rock wall, with initial reports of a collision between a bus and vehicle.

This is a developing story; check back with Lookout for updates.

