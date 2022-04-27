Letters to the Editor

Coming Soon

Share your thoughts by sending a letter to the editor. Email us at letters@lookoutlocal.com . Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters should be 200 words or fewer. Please do not include personal attacks, inaccuracies or vulgarities.

We will fact-check letters for accuracy and select them for relevance, tone and originality. Please send letters that offer a fresh take on a current debate, add new information or nuance to a published piece or that correct an error or misconception in pieces we have published or in the public discourse.