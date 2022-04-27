Letters to the Editor

Share your thoughts by sending a letter to the editor. Email us at letters@lookoutlocal.com. Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters should be 200 words or fewer. Please do not include personal attacks, inaccuracies or vulgarities.
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.