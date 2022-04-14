Opinion from Community Voices

Civic Life
California’s malpractice payouts would rise under a deal to avoid a costly ballot fight
Push to limit California offshore oil after O.C. spill threatened by high taxpayers costs
Quelling the ‘stigma of shame’: The county’s top doctor opens up about the pain of losing a child to fentanyl
Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed
Health
Masks are off, COVID rates are up and musicians are once again on edge about touring
Kamala Harris testing positive for coronavirus underscores rising cases in California
Hungry for answers: Fentanyl town hall confirms a community plague and crying need for a better response
Environment
The future looks electric: City of Santa Cruz committed to more updated EV charging stations, with county set to follow
Talking climate change in Santa Cruz wouldn’t be complete without some focus on how it will affect waves
‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River
City Life
The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?
Icons of Santa Cruz: Pizza My Heart’s popular T-shirts are the most affordable way to represent local pride
