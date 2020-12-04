Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

COVID Today

COVID Today

COVID TODAY: As we move back into orange Wednesday, county cautions that safety is still essential

People enjoy a ride at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.

COVID Today

COVID TODAY: As we move back into orange Wednesday, county cautions that safety is still essential

By Los Angeles TimesLookout Santa Cruz Staff

The news you need to know today about COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County, including deaths, hospitalizations, positivity rate...

Health & Wellness

With hospitals reeling, California tells COVID-positive medical workers to stay on the job

A nurse gives an interview outside a hospital
Health & Wellness

With hospitals reeling, California tells COVID-positive medical workers to stay on the job

By Hayley Smith
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

Experts say it’s a necessary solution to staffing shortages amid the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant, yet many...

COVID 2022

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

Alameda County health workers prepare different sized syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
COVID 2022

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

A weekly overview of COVID-19 vaccine progress and availability around Santa Cruz County, plus updates on booster shots,...
Support local journalism
We’ve built community betterment into the fabric of Lookout. 10% of all membership fees support top civic groups.

Civic Life

More from Civic Life

Health

More Health

Environment

More from Environment

City Life

More in City Life
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.