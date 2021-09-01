Lookout Santa Cruz’s coverage of the stabbing attack Aug. 31, 2021, that left one Aptos High School student dead and two of his classmates facing murder charges.
The Aptos High stabbing attack
There are 11 stories.
1
‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murderQuick Take
Tragedy strikes Aptos High on Tuesday after 17-year-old is stabbed and killed on campus. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s...
2
‘It doesn’t make sense’: County’s top cop decries PVUSD decision to break relationship with sheriff’s officeQuick Take
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart says he doesn’t understand the Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s decision to...
3Quick Take
Lookout Santa Cruz is providing a summary of safety measures and protocols by high school. This list will be updated as...
4
A fearful Friday looms: Aptos High parents grapple with emotions of sending children back to schoolQuick Take
With Aptos High students set to return to school Friday in the wake of this week’s fatal stabbing, parents are dealing...
5
Aptos High tragedy: Campus police program back on table; sheriff says suspects have gang affiliationQuick Take
On Tuesday afternoon, Aptos High School was locked down for nearly three hours after a student was fatally stabbed and...
6
‘I couldn’t not be there’: Aptos High parents, community bring the love as students return to schoolQuick Take
Parents and others with close ties to the Aptos community turned out to support students and deal with their own...
7
8
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbingBy Hanna Merzbach, Mark ConleyQuick Take
A previous incident involving one of the suspects in the Aptos High murder case has been confirmed by the Santa Cruz...
9
PVUSD board votes to return SROs to campuses but with twist: Officers to pair with mental health cliniciansQuick Take
Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez says this pilot program is among other new...
10
‘A proactive, preventative approach’: PVUSD’s leader explains why new campus safety plan is the answerQuick Take
In an exclusive one-on-one with Lookout, Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez calls...
11
‘Kids pretty much on their own’: Leaders grapple with Pajaro Valley’s pandemic-fueled youth violence crisisQuick Take
Those who see it up close talk to Lookout about what they view as the biggest challenges to fixing the problems that ail...
