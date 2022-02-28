Local elections

Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at...
Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership
Justin Cummings wants to be the first Black person on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. A former Santa Cruz...
Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise
Ami Chen Mills wants to “bring climate and resiliency leadership” to Santa Cruz County. She is a climate advocate,...
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.