Local elections

Donna Meyers, the former Santa Cruz mayor who still serves on city council.

By Donna Meyers

Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at...

Santa Cruz City Councilmember and county supervisor candidate Justin Cummings

By Justin Cummings

Justin Cummings wants to be the first Black person on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. A former Santa Cruz...

Ami Chen Mills, candidate for Santa Cruz county supervisor

By Ami Chen Mills

Ami Chen Mills wants to “bring climate and resiliency leadership” to Santa Cruz County. She is a climate advocate,...
