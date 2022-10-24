Coverage of Lookout’s forums featuring Santa Cruz County candidates and ballot measures.
Election 2022: Lookout forums
There are 8 stories.
-
1Quick Take
The second of three Lookout election forums brought together those on both sides of two key ballot measures facing...
-
2
Lookout candidate forum: Some sparks, some smiles as Fred and Joy, Shebreh and Justin debateQuick Take
At Lookout’s first forum of the season Thursday evening, 75 Santa Cruzans packed a room at the Hotel Paradox to see...
-
3
-
4
District 3 dividing lines: Homelessness response is one place Cummings, Kalantari-Johnson show differencesQuick Take
Third District Santa Cruz County Supervisor hopefuls Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson sparred gently at...
-
5
-
6
Spotlight on the new District 28: Assembly candidates weigh in on housing, climate, education and fentanylQuick Take
The candidates for the newly created State Assembly District 28, who spoke at a Lookout-moderated forum last week,...
-
7
District 3 forum fireworks: Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districtingQuick Take
As the June 7 election nears, the three candidates vying for the county supervisor seat that covers most of Santa Cruz...
-
8
