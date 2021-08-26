Lookout checks in on how the recovery effort is going in Santa Cruz County: In a multi-part series, we talk to the folks who were hit hardest by nature’s wrath last August — and those who are helping them rebuild, regather, recover.
CZU, One Year Later
There are 11 stories.
-
1
‘CZU, One Year Later’: The only recovery consistency lies in a community’s selfless natureQuick Take
Monday marks one year since the day thousands of lives changed forever in Santa Cruz County — the day the magnificent...
-
2
‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasureQuick Take
The name Boomeria comes not from the dramatic churchy sounds that emanate from the pipe-organ, but from the man, Preston...
-
3
A Big Basin rebirth: California’s oldest state park won’t be the same, but nature is assuring it will be backQuick Take
A year after the CZU Lightning Complex Fire tore through 97% of the park, Big Basin is showing signs of new growth and...
-
4
-
5
From mountain time to island time: Boulder Creek couple’s home spared but they started over elsewhere anywayQuick Take
While Allen and Jill Clapp of the Bay Area indie band the Orange Peels had longterm plans to move to the U.S. Virgin...
-
6
‘The sound of explosions’: One year after CZU, the echoes of loss reverberate for the many still recoveringQuick Take
Since the fires, Cyndy Haskey has seldomly visited this nearly three-acre lot where her home once stood in the Braemoor...
-
7Quick Take
The stark, straightforward “Big Basin Will Never Be The Same” uses side-by-side film of Eric Parson’s favorite trail run...
-
8
Man on a mission: How Gordon Rudy helped his Boulder Creek neighborhood weather the CZU flamesQuick Take
From sneaking back to his Boulder Creek neighborhood and helping dig a fire line to racing through the woods on his dirt...
-
9
Lives turned upside down in Swanton: Longtime local entrepreneurs grappling with unique double whammyQuick Take
A family legacy that started with Jan’s Cakes in the 1960s got thrown into upheaval, first by COVID and then by the CZU...
-
10
‘This is my children’s future’: Angry fire survivors dig in against potentially damning clause, vow to fightQuick Take
On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved the CZU Rebuild Directive, which removes a geological...
-
11
‘Art and science’: In aftermath of the CZU fire, restoring our beloved trail systems is no easy taskQuick Take
Of the 175 miles of trails in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties affected by last summer’s blaze, only 7.5 miles have...
Lookout checks in on how the recovery effort is going in Santa Cruz County: In a multi-part series, we talk to the folks who were hit hardest by nature’s wrath last August — and those who are helping them rebuild, regather, recover.
There are 11 stories.
-
1
‘CZU, One Year Later’: The only recovery consistency lies in a community’s selfless natureQuick Take
Monday marks one year since the day thousands of lives changed forever in Santa Cruz County — the day the magnificent...
-
2
‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasureQuick Take
The name Boomeria comes not from the dramatic churchy sounds that emanate from the pipe-organ, but from the man, Preston...
-
3
A Big Basin rebirth: California’s oldest state park won’t be the same, but nature is assuring it will be backQuick Take
A year after the CZU Lightning Complex Fire tore through 97% of the park, Big Basin is showing signs of new growth and...
-
4
-
5
From mountain time to island time: Boulder Creek couple’s home spared but they started over elsewhere anywayQuick Take
While Allen and Jill Clapp of the Bay Area indie band the Orange Peels had longterm plans to move to the U.S. Virgin...
-
6
‘The sound of explosions’: One year after CZU, the echoes of loss reverberate for the many still recoveringQuick Take
Since the fires, Cyndy Haskey has seldomly visited this nearly three-acre lot where her home once stood in the Braemoor...
-
7Quick Take
The stark, straightforward “Big Basin Will Never Be The Same” uses side-by-side film of Eric Parson’s favorite trail run...
-
8
Man on a mission: How Gordon Rudy helped his Boulder Creek neighborhood weather the CZU flamesQuick Take
From sneaking back to his Boulder Creek neighborhood and helping dig a fire line to racing through the woods on his dirt...
-
9
Lives turned upside down in Swanton: Longtime local entrepreneurs grappling with unique double whammyQuick Take
A family legacy that started with Jan’s Cakes in the 1960s got thrown into upheaval, first by COVID and then by the CZU...
-
10
‘This is my children’s future’: Angry fire survivors dig in against potentially damning clause, vow to fightQuick Take
On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved the CZU Rebuild Directive, which removes a geological...
-
11
‘Art and science’: In aftermath of the CZU fire, restoring our beloved trail systems is no easy taskQuick Take
Of the 175 miles of trails in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties affected by last summer’s blaze, only 7.5 miles have...