Brushfire grows to more than 1,500 acres in Big Sur amid high winds

A brushfire that started Friday night amid high winds in Big Sur had grown to more than 1,500 acres Saturday morning as firefighters from around California’s Central Coast were called to respond. Officials said it was 5% contained as of 7:45 a.m.

The Colorado fire was reported around 7 p.m. and evacuations were underway on the east side of Highway 1 from Palo Colorado Road to Rocky Creek Bridge, said Mike Meddles, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection duty chief.

3-hour timelapse of the Colorado Fire, burning north of Big Sur, and being flagged by gusty offshore winds. pic.twitter.com/uSyH06eT4I — Jan Null (@ggweather) January 22, 2022

Strong winds in the area were pushing the fire west, Meddles said. As of around 10 p.m., firefighters from 13 agencies had responded, including the Cal Fire CZU unit that covers Santa Cruz County.

We have received multiple 911 calls to our Felton Emergency Command Center reporting the #ColoradoFire. While this fire can be seen from Santa Cruz County, it is located in Monterey County. CAL FIRE CZU has sent 4 fire engines to help fight this fire. #MutualAid #CaWx https://t.co/Jciu6CQ1Te — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 22, 2022

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south to Bixby Creek.

Per the National Weather Service, the fire was “stubbornly active” overnight, with images and video from social media suggesting “some pretty surreal fire behavior given the wet October and December observed across the region.”

The California Department of Transportation closed Highway 1 in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.

Rocky Creek bridge, video by Harmony

D’Angelo pic.twitter.com/Arqwgfwp4J — bigsurkate (@bigsurkate) January 22, 2022

Winds were subsiding and shifting Saturday morning, bringing the possibility that smoke from the fire could drift toward the Monterey Peninsula and Santa Cruz, per National Weather Service models.

The agency said the fire was burning south of Palo Colorado along Long Ridge in an area with little or no fire history. It’s near the burn scare of the 2016 Soberanes fire; the 2008 Basin and 2013 Pfeiffer blazes did not touch this area, nor did the 1977 Marble Cone or 1999 Kirk Complex.

Farther north, firefighters in Sonoma County were able to extinguish an early morning fire on Geyser Peak in the Alexander Valley. Wind gusts as high as 90 mph fanned the blaze, which grew to around 5 acres in an area that recently got a coating a snow before it was put out by daylight.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.