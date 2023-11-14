Lily Belli on Food: Clash in Capitola, Cliff Café farewell and seeking county’s top burgers

Welcome to Lily Belli on Food, a weekly food-focused newsletter from Lookout’s food and drink correspondent, Lily Belli. Keep reading for the latest local food news for Santa Cruz County — plus a few fun odds and ends from my own life and around the web. And do join us as a member, if you haven’t yet.

Stay in touch with me by text throughout the week — I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here . Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! Check out all of my food and drink coverage here .

… A dispute over a permit to play live music at a Capitola restaurant has ignited a feud between the restaurant’s owners and their landlord. For the first year and a half it was open, owners Lasalle and Michelle Strong featured regular live music at Capitola Bar & Grill. But landlord Steve Yates says live music is in violation of the Strongs’ commercial lease, and ordered them to cease. The Strongs insist they have a right to play music at their restaurant and were permitted to do so in 2021 and 2022.

Over the past two years, the Strongs and Yates have become mired in multiple lawsuits. Both parties accuse the other of irresponsible behavior and claim that their personal and professional lives have been damaged. The feud is playing out with lawyers in arbitration, in court and on social media, where the Strongs allege Yates’ actions are racist. Read the full story on Lookout.

… After more than 30 years in business, Pleasure Point breakfast spot Cliff Café will close at the end of November. The building is set to be redeveloped, and owner Sue Edson-Homer hopes to find a new job within the industry.

It’s the third restaurant closure in the Pleasure Point neighborhood in recent years, following the closure of Kaito, a ramen restaurant that relocated to the Capitola Mall, and Chill Out Café. Read more here.

… Looking for a book club? Our Community Reads is a reading group sponsored by the Aptos branch of Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries, a local nonprofit group. The 2024 season is kicking off with a book that might be interesting to many foodies — “The Monk of Mokha” by Dave Eggers. In it, a young Yemeni American man faces a harrowing journey through his war-torn ancestral homeland in his quest to bring its ancient coffee traditions to the rest of the world. The book group will hold events throughout January, February and March that will tie into the coffee-centric nature of this fascinating — and true — story. More info at friendsofaptoslibrary.org .

… Readers, I need your help. I’m working on a guide to the best burgers in Santa Cruz County and I want to know: What’s your favorite burger? I have some restrictions: It must be available at a restaurant on its regular menu, so no pop-ups or specials this time around. And it has to be a meat burger — veggie and vegan burgers will get their due another time. Please email me at lily@lookoutlocal.com , and don’t be shy. Your input is greatly appreciated.

I’ve been having a lot of fun sharing the journey on my Instagram page and have loved all of the input from my followers. It turns out I’m not the only one with strong opinions about burgers! Follow me at @_lilybelli to play along.

TEXT ME

Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up below.

NUMBER

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

$38,306: The gross amount raised at the second annual Uncork Corralitos by the Rotary Club of Freedom for two local nonprofits: Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County and El Pájaro Community Development Corporation’s Kitchen Incubator. The event took place Oct. 21 in Corralitos. Lookout wine correspondent Laurie Love attended the event — here’s what she thought.

EVENT SPOTLIGHT

Celebrate autumn, the season of apples, at Apple Fest at Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SCMB is partnering with longtime friends Santa Cruz Cider Co. to offer a slew of apple pressings, music by Sugar by the Pound and a bushel of apple treats, including fresh juice tasting, apple beer and apple donuts. You can also purchase exclusive Santa Cruz Cider Co. hard cider bottles, including Decennium, which I noted as one of my top three ciders for Thanksgiving .

LIFE WITH THE BELLIS

I think any parent of multiple small children would agree that sometimes, no matter how much you love them, you’ll reach a point where you need a break. I hit that point on Sunday night. Normally I would try to go for a run or meet up with a friend, but at 5 p.m. it was pitch-dark out and a little late to make plans. I had a window and my husband was practically shooing me out the door. So, I decided to take myself out on a date. I went to a restaurant, ordered dinner and a beer, and spent more than an hour enjoying my meal and reading a great book. It was just what I needed. Truly, is there anything more enjoyable than taking yourself out for a nice meal? It’s definitely at the top of my list.

FOOD NEWS WORTH READING

➤ Scientists are using artificial intelligence to help prevent certain foods from spoiling . Here’s how a group of chemists, with the help of AI tools, is keeping oil and fat fresh for longer by adding antioxidants. (The Conversation)

➤ What do restaurant trends tell us about the economy? From the closure of fine dining heavyweights like Copenhagen’s Noma and New York City’s Momofuku Ko, to the influence of food critics on TikTok, Eater correspondent Jaya Saxena weighs in on what this means for dining culture . In short, consumers are growing more cost-conscious, which means ultra-fancy multicourse dinners are out, and more affordable gastropub-style dining is cool again. (NPR)

Until next week ...

~ Lily