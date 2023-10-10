Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lester Estate Wines fall pinot noir harvest.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Food & Drink

Visual story: Harvesting the 2023 Santa Cruz County vintage

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Santa Cruz County vineyards are getting into the heart of harvesting season — beginning with pinot noir. Despite a delayed start to this fall’s harvest, local winemakers say it’s a shaping up to be a great year.

Grape harvesting season is officially in full swing for vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The harvest is running several weeks behind the typical schedule because of this year’s cool, moderate weather.

At Lester Family Vineyards in Aptos, the harvest began Sept. 20, about a month later than past years. The vineyard, which was started in 1998 by Dan and Pat Lester, produces award-winning pinot noir, syrah and chardonnay.

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud got to spend several hours Oct. 2 with the crew of around a dozen workers as they carefully harvested the vineyards’ pinot noir grapes.

RELATED: Laurie Love on Wine: Pinot noir harvest in full swing, Madson fall releases & wine in a paper bottle?

workers harvesting pinot noir grapes at Lester Family Vineyards in Corralitos

By Laurie Love

With harvest underway for Santa Cruz County-area wineries, Laurie Love finds growers of pinot noir enthused about what...

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is an international award-winning photojournalist. He has shot for various publications for the past 30 years, appearing on sites nationwide, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, The Weather Channel and more. A native of the Santa Cruz Mountains, he’s lived all over California, returning to Santa Cruz 14 years ago.

