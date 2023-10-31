Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Joe Thompson and Katie Fick

In the heart of Santa Cruz lies a grocery store that offers more than just groceries. Shopper’s Corner, a beloved community supermarket, is a place where convenience meets community. Today, we meet Katie and Joe, two dedicated patrons who share their impressions and culinary experiences.

Katie, originally from upstate New York, fondly remembers her first steps into Shopper’s Corner. It felt like stepping into a familiar place. Unlike larger stores that can overwhelm, this corner grocery store exudes coziness and a strong sense of community. Joe, accustomed to navigating bigger supermarkets, was initially taken aback by the store’s size. However, he soon realized that everything they needed was thoughtfully organized for easy access.

Both Katie and Joe are passionate about supporting local businesses, a value deeply ingrained in Shopper’s Corner, which proudly showcases local products and maintains strong ties with nearby growers and suppliers.

Shopper’s is super convenient — you never wait in long lines. They’ll call another checker if a checkout line builds up. — Joe Thompson

What truly sets Shopper’s Corner apart, according to Katie and Joe, is its commitment to local products. From cookies and ice creams to eggs, bread, bagels, coffees, and more, the store is a treasure trove of Santa Cruz flavors. Joe encourages everyone to check it out, emphasizing its uniqueness in the market. Katie adds that for the ultimate Santa Cruz experience, Shopper’s Corner is the place to be, where you’ll stumble upon countless hidden treasures while strolling its inviting aisles.

Joe stresses the importance of supporting local businesses, emphasizing the feel-good aspect of spending money within the community. Katie echoes this sentiment, appreciating Shopper’s Corner for its variety, service, quality, and reasonable pricing. Their recent visit to the store was filled with warm smiles from employees, a testament to the friendly and welcoming atmosphere Shopper’s Corner provides. As for the meat department, Joe states – “the guys there are top-notch.” So, if you’re in Santa Cruz and seeking a shopping experience that combines convenience, community, and culinary inspiration, make your way to Shopper’s Corner. It’s more than just a supermarket; it’s a local gem that connects people, flavors, and traditions.

* * *

Get to know Joe Thompson and Katie Fick

Joe Thompson, 1-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Chiropractor, Rhythm Health & Performance

Hobbies: Surfing, mountain biking, volleyball, working out, reading, barbecuing.

Katie Fick, 1-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Google Business Partner

Hobbies: Mountain biking, trail running, hiking, snowboarding, volleyball, reading, rock climbing, cooking.

* * *

Shopper’s recipe of the week

Perfectly Tender Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

Pork tenderloin

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter — softened and unsalted

Fresh herbs — parsley and thyme

Garlic — minced

Onion powder

Olive oil

Directions

Prep the Oven and Ingredients

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Pat pork dry with paper towels and then season all sides of the tenderloin with salt and black pepper. Set aside until ready to sear. In a small bowl, mix together the butter, parsley, thyme, garlic and onion powder. Set aside.

Sear the Meat

In a cast iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat before adding the pork to the skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes each side. Remove the skillet from the heat and then using a fork or spoon, spread the garlic butter mixture over the top of the pork.

Bake the Pork Tenderloin and Serve