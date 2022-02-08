JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Information Technology

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: February 10, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Cabrillo College is seeking a Director, Information Technology who plans, organizes, directs and integrates operations of enterprise-wide technology systems and infrastructure that support the District in meeting its instructional, business operations and data management needs; provides leadership and expert professional assistance and internal consulting to divisions and departments on the design and development of technology solutions, including applications and technical infrastructure, to meet short- and long-term District mission and strategic objectives; and performs related duties as assigned.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary : Current eight-step schedule ranges from $116,146 to $163,428 per year.

Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,179 per year is provided to eligible employees. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification.

Benefits : Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, PERS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0.

Classified administrators are required to join the Public Employee’s Retirement System (PERS) and as such must contribute up to 7% of their monthly salary to PERS on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

WORK LIFE BALANCE:

This opportunity is a full-time assignment, 12 months per year, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with evenings and/or weekends as needed. Cabrillo administrators enjoy a 225 day work schedule, which equates to an average of 20 self-selected non-work days, 15 set holidays, 3 individual responsibility days off & 12 days of sick leave annually.

CABRILLO’S COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY:

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 45.13% are LatinX, 5.26% multi-ethnic, 2.64% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 0.79% Filipino, 0.30% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2018. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES:

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, organizes, directs, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of the Information Technology department; with managers and staff, develops, implements and monitors work plans to achieve goals and objectives; contributes to development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; manages and directs development, implementation and evaluation of plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards.

Directs and manages the performance of managers and staff; directs and oversees the selection of managers and staff; establishes performance requirements and professional development targets for direct reports; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development including performance evaluations; accurate reporting of absence time; hears and acts on grievances; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, approves or takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the department’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Provides support to reporting managers and/or administrators regarding disciplinary actions and grievances; approves related decisions.

With members of Senior Management, participates in the development and implementation of District strategic plans, goals and objectives including Guided Pathways; leads and directs department staff in the development and application of new methodologies, technologies and business process improvements to achieve higher efficiency, productivity and customer service in department work processes.

Leads, manages and participates with other District directors and administrators in the District’s Information Governance processes intended to advise the President and Cabinet on direction, strategy, policies, standards and priorities for enterprise-level technology solutions and systems; works with District managers to gain agreement on District-wide technology and architecture standards to ensure a cohesive, compatible and standard-based approach to delivery of application, network and systems infrastructure solutions throughout the District; works with District managers to develop and present recommendations on technology development and project priorities.

Leads, manages and participates in the development and implementation of technology security policies, standards and procedures to prevent the unauthorized use, disclosure, modification, loss or destruction of District student and other data and assets; works with IT managers and staff to conduct vulnerability assessments and implement security measures to ensure the integrity and security of the District-wide IT infrastructure; directs the implementation of appropriate District-wide security incident notification procedures.

Directs and manages activities of the Information Technology department; provides leadership and participates in the formulation and implementation of the District Technology Strategic Plan to ensure achievement of departmental elements of the District-wide strategic plan and Master Plan; works with IT managers and staff to establish departmental long- and short-term goals and objectives consistent with goals established in the Technology Strategic Plan; regularly monitors status and performance metrics for projects and initiatives to ensure results consistent with budget and expectations.

Through subordinate managers, directs and oversees the design, development, configuration, installation and maintenance of enterprise applications and related software; oversees the evaluation of software options and solutions to ensure impacts on system interoperations and access, use or migration data on ongoing production requirements are understood and meet District requirements; oversees the conversion of legacy systems to new technologies.

Through subordinate managers, directs and oversees the design, development, configuration, installation and maintenance of mid- to large-scale enterprise technologies including: networks, operating system platforms; physical and virtualized servers; storage systems; cloud technologies; backup systems and disaster recovery; enterprise voice and email communications systems and database environments; enterprise directory services; and file, print and web services.

Through subordinate managers, directs and oversees onsite and remote delivery of technical assistance and support for desktop/laptop hardware, software, printers, peripheral equipment, server/network connectivity, mobile devices and applications.

Makes presentations to the Board of Trustees, Cabinet and other District groups.

Serves on committees and represents the District at local, regional, state and national conferences, meetings, workshops and training seminars.

Oversees the provision of technology support for preparation of state-mandated reports including the District’s Management Information System (MIS) submissions; prepares a variety of reports and correspondence appropriate to assignment.

Represents the District in relationships with the State Chancellor’s Office, other community colleges, other institutions and agencies and the community in areas related to technology.

Participates in participatory governance committees, processes and initiatives.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Other Duties :



Stays abreast of information technology developments and evaluates their applicability for meeting District needs and requirements; maintains up-to-date technical knowledge in order to carry out assigned responsibilities effectively.

technical knowledge in order to carry out assigned responsibilities effectively. Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience : Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff.

Graduation from a four-year college or university with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, instructional technology or business administration; AND

At least seven years of progressively responsible information technology experience in the design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of a complex information technology program in a public or private sector organization, at least three years of which were in a management or supervisory capacity; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.(If your conferred degree is NOT in the discipline as indicated in the minimum qualifications section, you must complete and attach the Supplemental Application for Equivalency Determination form ).

Desired Education and Experience :



Master’s Degree in Information Systems, Technology Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Administration, or comparable field.

Previous professional Information Technology supervisory experience with oversight of a discrete professional IT unit such as desktop/technical support, enterprise applications, network/systems administration, communications, or similar field.

Experience in a California community college, educational institution or other public agency.

Experience implementing and administering Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of :

Principles, best practices and techniques of information technology management, including applications design, server and network infrastructure and hardware and software options for instructional support, student records and accounting, business and other applications.

Trends, directional developments and best practices in information technology as they apply to formulating technology solutions to meet enterprise objectives, particularly in educational environments.

Accepted concepts and methods for calculating ROI for technology projects.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

Internet and intranet technologies and cloud-based technology solutions.

Data management and network architectures and design and integration theory and principles.

Enterprise disaster planning and recovery principles and practices.

Technology security and vulnerability management principles, practices and related methodologies.

Operating principles, parameters, methods, practices and limitations of server and network platforms.

Principles and practices of data management, administration and storage solutions.

Principles, methods and techniques of project management as applied to information technology projects.

The Systems Development Life Cycle and systems analysis methods and techniques.

Customer relationship management and internal consulting concepts and practices.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations [including OSHA rules and regulations if applicable].

Principles and practices of sound business communication.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision.

Principles and practices of strategic planning.

Basic principles and practices of organizational improvement, equity and culture change.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and abilities to :



Plan and direct activities of the Information Technology department.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel to develop solutions to complex issues on an enterprise-wide and division-specific basis.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop expert, independent conclusions and recommendations on complex technology issues in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Evaluate complex technology and strategies and make sound, prudent recommendations that maximize return on investment.

Organize, set priorities and exercise expert, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and ordinances.

Represent the District effectively in dealings with consultants, vendors, contractors, other educational institutions and other governmental officials.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation. A Chief Information Systems Officers’ Association (CISOA) leadership certification is desirable.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Note : Interviews are anticipated for this position in mid to late February, 2022.

Required for submission :



Completed application (located here) Resume Answer Supplemental Questions Attach one of the following:

- Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended showing degree(s) conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - click here for more information AND/OR

- Experience may used as equivalent to the education requirement above; applicant must provide detailed written evidence in the application that proves additional experience is equivalent.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

ATTENTION APPLICANTS: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through your application profile.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

ACCOMMODATIONS: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.

