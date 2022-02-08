Compensation: Annual salary: $62,400; Full-time, benefited, exempt

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

About the position: The Paul Lee Loft (Loft) is our single-persons shelter with a minimum of 60 beds both in our designated Loft area and individual Pallet Shelters. The Recuperative Care Center (RCC) makes up 12 of the 60 emergency shelter beds and adds medical respite services to the emergency shelter stay. The Emergency Shelter Program Manager performs direct client assessment, empowerment based goal setting, and advocacy for individuals experiencing homelessness. This position requires someone who is energetic, programmatically creative, and can act as a leader for the shelter program team. Desirable qualifications are attention to detail, effective communication, flexibility and good problem solving skills. The Emergency Shelter Program Manager works a flexible schedule and works effectively with a diverse population.

TYPICAL JOB DUTIES:

Overall supervision of the Paul Lee Loft and Recuperative Care Center

Oversee the housing status, assessment, arrival and departure of single adults staying at the Paul Lee Loft and RCC (typically 60 guests at a time)

Facilitate participants’ use of the services of other programs, agencies, and organizations.

Assist clients in obtaining any and all public benefits for which they are eligible.

Participate in the eligibility process through screening and selection of participants.

Supervise and facilitate intake interviews, assessments, and assist participants in developing individual case plans.

Participate in the planning and providing of educational/informational groups for residents.

Develop and maintain accurate written case records including intake, assessment, ongoing case plan, and progress notes.

Meet all administrative requirements including recordkeeping, database keeping, staff meetings, etc.

Maintain confidentiality and treat participants with dignity and respect at all times.

Oversee a team of Case Managers and Housing Navigators to ensure smooth operations of the Loft and RCC.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Thorough knowledge of:



Social casework objectives, principles, methods and caseload management and organization.

Social and economic factors which influence individuals and/or households experiencing homelessness.

Principles of human behavior and development and psychological defense mechanisms.

Grant compliance and reporting.

Principles and techniques of supervision and management.

Working knowledge of homeless services for single adults including:

Rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

ABILITY TO:



Communicate efficiently and effectively with the team, clients, and Assistant Director of Programs.

Remain patient and understanding in high stress or hostile situations.

Utilize strong written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrate de-escalation communication techniques and trauma informed care.

Supervise, manage, evaluate and coach a team of Case Managers and Housing Navigators; encourage team building.

Be detailed oriented, highly organized, and set and meet goals and deadlines.

Demonstrate strong computer skills; must have a thorough understanding of google suite (Google docs, Google spreadsheets, Gmail, etc) and Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc). HMIS experience is a plus.

Maintain a goal oriented, positive attitude; must be able to interface equally well with staff, donors, volunteers, and the general Housing Matters community.

Meet people where they are at and create an environment that nurtures mutually respectful, empowering relationships.

Develop most case plans and specialized casework services with considerable independence, perform evaluation and assessment duties.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and knowledge of the needs of homeless individuals.

Dedication and compassion for serving the community’s most vulnerable, and passion for ending the cycle of poverty for homeless individuals living in Santa Cruz.

Training and Experience:

3-5 years’ experience in providing direct social services to disenfranchised communities

Master’s degree preferred. Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent work experience required or sufficient experience in social services that demonstrates possession of the required knowledge and abilities.

Bilingual Spanish preferred.

Special Requirements:

Possession of a valid California Class C Driver’s License or must be able to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the organization may be required for certain positions.

Hours:

This is a full time, benefited, exempt, salaried position starting at an annualized salary of $62,400. Occasional evenings and weekends required. Health Insurance, PTO and Vacation Benefits begin after a 30-day introductory period.

Application Process:

Please send your resume and cover letter to the attention of Human Resources at recruiter@housingmatterssc.org. Housing Matters is an Equal Opportunity Employer.